MEDOMENT the seamless telehealth solution was launched in the latter part of 2022 by HTW who has a presence in UAE, KSA, UK, Italy and a development and research centre in Colombo. MEDOMENT is probably the only solution that has both the telemedicine and patient engagement on a single platform. In latest news from HT WORKS, a leading hospital in UAE has selected the full suite of MEDOMENT to enhance their healthcare delivery and improve healthcare outcomes. With digital health care expected to grow in the UAE and KSA, MEDOMENT possesses the features that can exceed the expectations of health care providers.

MEDOMENT brings out the best in telehealth, managing the key stages of the patient journey. The appointment booking module in the solution provides access to both the doctors and patients enabling real time updates that ensures convenience to the patients and doctors.

MEDOMENT’s virtual consultation platform has already been tested by several leading hospitals with positive feedback for its ease of use and ability to extend health care beyond a specific number or geographic area. This will certainly help care providers better manage their resources and optimize their services to a larger number who seek medical attention.

MEDOMENT’s patient engagement portal allows patients to have continuous access to patient health records and secure communication with their care teams. Healthcare Organizations can improve their patient engagement and loyalty by sending relevant patient education materials based on patient conditions, through the same platform.

MEDOMENT’s full suite also consists of a CCM (chronic care management) module that has impressed several care providers in UAE and USA where MEDOMENT is currently offering demos to large hospitals, clinics and interested partners in healthcare technology. CCM, which is supported by FDA approved digital devices is expected to attract several leading Hospitals in UAE and KSA.

A new product in any industry can create an impression but in the case of MEDOMENT it is set to change the health care industry and challenge care providers to push the boundaries of digital healthcare.

MEDOMENT is backed by a team at HT Works whose collective experience in health tech accounts for over hundred years. Booking a demo with the technical team of HT Work is a click away to commence reinventing the delivery of health care in UAE and KSA.

