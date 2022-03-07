Mediclinic Middle East today announces the launch of Mediclinic at Home, a chronic disease management programme which brings together the best of virtual and physical healthcare in a seamless manner to increase compliance with treatment plans and provides chronic disease patients with integrated care from the comfort of their home or workplace. The launch coincides with Mediclinic’s participation at MENA Telehealth Conference being held at Emirates Towers on 7 and 8 March.

Based on a remote patient monitoring system developed by Huma, a leading global provider of ‘hospital at home’ technology, Mediclinic at Home uses the patients’ mobile phones, wearable devices and other sensors to provide Mediclinic doctors with a stream of data on their health. This data enables healthcare teams to monitor patients’ evolving symptoms, advise on what care is required and alert them to when a visit from a clinician or hospital admission is needed. Mediclinic at Home helps patients to easily monitor and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes or hypertension and empowers them to take control of their health, whilst always being connected to Mediclinic’s clinical team, who monitor their health to ensure the best outcomes for every patient.

Unique features of Mediclinic at Home include:

Mobile app for logging of symptoms check and vital sign readings.

Daily monitoring and fast interventions by a doctor or nurse for readings that are out of normal range and missed readings

Scheduled periodic doctor and nurse teleconsultation

Health coaching

Nutrition and exercise guidance

Close coordination with an assigned primary care physician

Laboratory and radiology services

Connection to the right health service for every patient at the right time

Nurse home visits when needed

Home delivery of pharmacy medication

Referral to the nearest Mediclinic facility when required

The benefits of Mediclinic at Home are numerous:

Early intervention to prevent complications

Convenience of care from the comfort of the patient’s home or workplace

Improved and expanded access to healthcare services through Mediclinic’s experienced network of primary care physicians who provide comprehensive remote services

Enhanced compliance to patient care plans resulting in better health outcomes

Patient empowerment and education including greater selfawareness about reading reference ranges and a more holistic approach to their health

David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago accelerated the need for remote patient care to ensure that vulnerable patients continued to receive the care they required. Mediclinic Middle East quickly redefined its healthcare offering and within a matter of weeks introduced a full suite of virtual services including video consultations and pharmacy home delivery. Mediclinic at Home is a natural continuation of this digital innovation and I am very excited about the new opportunities it offers us as a healthcare service provider, and our patients, who are actively seeking more effective and convenient ways to manage their health.”

Aida Yousefi, Chief Commercial Officer (New Growth Markets) of Huma, said: “Mediclinic Middle East's forward thinking approach of supporting their at-home programme with technology is hugely beneficial to both patients and healthcare professionals. Huma’s platform supports more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics and has 1.8 million active patient users globally. We have evidence of reducing readmissions by over a third, almost doubling clinical capacity and seeing 94% patient adherence when using the app. Our experience has shown that our technology results in better engaged and managed patients, and that care providers can offer large-scale, affordable access to care. It is encouraging and exciting working with Mediclinic and we look forward to helping lead digital technology in the region. Bringing digital first to care and research.”

