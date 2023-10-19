Mediclinic Middle East today announced the launch of a collaborative clinical trial with its sister Mediclinic division in Switzerland, Hirslanden. In the first collaboration of its kind, and led by Principal Investigator Dr. Annett Hamadi, Consultant General and Breast Surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, and Professor Christoph Tausch, Coordinating Investigator from Hirslanden’s Breast Centre in Zurich, the groundbreaking project will investigate whether imaging and intelligent vacuum-assisted biopsy of tissue are sufficient to determine the effectiveness of chemotherapy performed prior to tumour surgery in individuals with breast cancer, and whether a complete remission can be predicted in some patients using these techniques, meaning they would be able to avoid surgery. The results from this trial will help improve treatment strategies for patients suffering with breast cancer.



The study will be conducted amongst 420 patients in the UAE, Switzerland, Austria and Germany, until the end of 2025.



Dr. Annett Hamadi, said, “Mediclinic Middle East established its Research and Innovation function six years ago, and since that time hundreds of research projects involving clinical personnel from all areas have been successfully initiated. We are now delighted to announce our first clinical trial in collaboration with our sister Mediclinic division based in Switzerland.



Working together gives us access to a much wider pool of patients and enables us to leverage the extraordinary levels of knowledge and expertise present in our combined geographies. These benefits can only enhance the quality and reliability of this research project, which is intended to improve treatment strategies and therefore clinical outcomes for patients with breast cancer. This is such an important research initiative, the results of which I hope will be of help to the very many women who will go on to develop breast cancer in the future.”



Mediclinic Middle East’s cancer diagnosis and treatment services are among the most advanced in the UAE and include two Comprehensive Cancer Centres at Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai and Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital in Abu Dhabi. These two cancer centres have also been built in collaboration with Hirslanden in Switzerland, and patients can benefit from the sharing of knowledge and experience between some of the leading oncology experts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as access to the very latest treatment programmes and technology.