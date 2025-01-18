Dubai, UAE – Medialinks, the leading mobile app user acquisition agency in the MENA region, is set to exhibit at Affiliate World Dubai 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre on February 25-26, 2025.

The event, which brings together the brightest minds in affiliate marketing, will provide an ideal platform for Medialinks to showcase its expertise in scaling mobile apps across the MENA region and beyond. As the mobile app landscape evolves rapidly, Medialinks is eager to share the latest strategies and insights that are driving success for app developers and marketers.

The MENA region has emerged as a significant player in mobile app growth, with a young, tech-savvy population and increasing smartphone penetration. As brands compete for attention in this expanding market, effective user acquisition strategies are crucial. Medialinks, known for its data-driven approach, will discuss how businesses can tap into these opportunities to scale their apps efficiently, focusing on acquiring high Lifetime Value (LTV) users and leveraging affiliate marketing for growth.

Medialinks will also offer a glimpse into its recent report with Apptica, “Spotlight on MENA: State of the Market in H1 2024”, which explores the continued rise of mobile apps in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the growing importance of affiliate marketing in user acquisition strategies.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Affiliate World Dubai, an event that brings together the brightest minds in the industry,” said Zeeshan Sajid Amin, Founder of Medialinks. “As the leading mobile app user acquisition agency in MENA, we’re committed to helping brands navigate the rapidly growing mobile app market. The MENA region offers immense opportunities for businesses to scale, and we’re excited to share our insights and strategies that are driving success for our clients in this dynamic and fast-evolving space.”

Affiliate marketing is becoming a game changer in mobile app growth, and Medialinks will highlight how it’s driving success for brands in the region. With Mobile Measurement Partners (MMPs) like Adjust and Appsflyer leading the way, Medialinks will explore how these tools are revolutionizing mobile app marketing by providing accurate tracking and actionable insights into campaign performance. Meet them at booth D12 during the conference.