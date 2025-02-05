With a committed investment of AED 60 million, Medcare Medical Centres is set to have the largest network of clinics in the premium sector.

The expansion is fueled by growth in annual footfall of 28 percent, indicating a shift in preference for quality and premium healthcare that is easily accessible.

Medcare Medical Centres specialize in providing comprehensive healthcare services under one-roof, having integrated diagnostic facilities like MRI, specialty clinics and supporting subspecialty services like physiotherapy.

Dubai, UAE – Medcare, the UAE’s leading provider of premium healthcare services, has announced the expansion of its Medical Centres network to meet the rising demand for easily accessible premium and quality healthcare services. With six centres launched in 2024 and another five to be launched in this financial year, Medcare Medical Centres will expand to have 26 state-of-the-art facilities across Dubai and Sharjah. Designed as community-focused hubs, the medical centres are a notch above general clinics, in its capacity to provide comprehensive primary care services to individuals and families by specialised doctors, experienced staff, supported by in-house diagnostic solutions and additional services like physiotherapy. The new Medcare Medical Centres will increase access to comprehensive care in addition to the five multi-speciality hospitals located across Dubai and Sharjah. Medcare's Medical Centres served more than 400,000 people in 2023. In 2024, the number surpassed half a million patients, representing an increase of 20 percent in just one year.

The new medical centers are strategically located in prime neighborhoods such as Palm Jumeirah, Tilal Al Ghaf, Damac Hills and Al Furjan in Dubai, and Al Zahia in Sharjah. Each facility offers a full range of medical specialties under one roof like general medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, dental care, family medicine, among many others. By providing comprehensive care at accessible locations, Medcare eliminates the need for families to travel far to avail healthcare services, ensuring convenience without compromising on quality. Since commencing their MRI screenings last year, the medical centers have completed over 500 MRIs in just two months, demonstrating their critical role in fulfilling patient demands.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, stated, “The introduction of the new medical centres in emerging family-centric neighbourhoods of Dubai and Sharjah, aligns with Medcare's aim to make premium healthcare services easily accessible for families, while strengthening its presence in the UAE. As we expand our network of experienced doctors and medical professionals who can meet the evolving healthcare needs of our patients, our priority remains to ensure that more patients have access to world-class care, conveniently located close to home. This growth marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver comprehensive personalized healthcare with excellence."

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said, “Medcare is transforming healthcare by adopting modern practices to create a seamless, patient-centered experience, delivered by highly skilled and experienced doctors. From digital appointment booking to telemedicine and specialized services, Medcare Medical Centres will continue to serve our patients and families with excellence in medical care, at par with international standards. The expansion of our medical centers demonstrates our commitment to bridging healthcare gaps and providing community-based care.

"Digital health is central to Medcare’s growth, making healthcare more accessible and convenient. We are expanding our telemedicine services for remote consultations and follow-ups and integrating advanced diagnostic facilities across all of our clinics to enhance patient care and accessibility,” she further said.

Samer Hatoum, COO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centers, stated, “The new medical centers will not only provide essential primary healthcare services like pediatrics and general medicine, but will also introduce specialized treatments tailored to the community's needs, such as orthopedics and sports medicine, rheumatology, endocrinology, pulmonology, diabetic retinopathy, dermatology and dental, cardiology, neurology, and advanced physiotherapy. We seek to improve the quality of care and health outcomes for our patients by embracing breakthrough medical technologies, such as sophisticated radiography and MRI services."

The new Medcare Medical centers aim to contribute to community health by providing preventative care, health education, and outreach services. By combining physical expansion with technological advancements, Medcare is building a robust healthcare network that serves both residents and medical tourists. This growth strengthens Medcare’s position in the UAE’s healthcare sector and elevates standards of care and service excellence, with a commitment to innovation and accessibility at the heart of its vision to enhance community health and well-being.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centers are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

