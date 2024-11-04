DUBAI, UAE – The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) is proud to announce the release of the 41st issue of Retail People Magazine, marking a pivotal moment in MECS+R’s journey as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in the region. Titled GENESIS IGNITE, this issue is a testament to three decades of achievements, innovation, and collaborative growth within the shopping centre and retail community across MENA.

With a wealth of exclusive updates from influential leaders in KSA’s shopping centre landscape, GENESIS IGNITE is packed with insights that highlight the evolution and resilience of the industry in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. As MECS+R commemorates this 30-year milestone, the magazine underscores the organization’s dedication to empowering members, fostering innovation, and advancing the shopping centre and retail ecosystem.

In this landmark issue, readers will also find comprehensive details on the upcoming Retail Congress MENA 2024, including conference schedules, exhibitor highlights, and an exclusive guide to the exciting networking and learning opportunities at this premier industry event. As we draw near to the MECS+R MENA Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards, GENESIS IGNITE proudly celebrates the industry’s highest-ever participation in the awards’ history. With over 200 entries submitted, a record 119 finalists stand poised for recognition, each representing the best of the best in a region teeming with talent and creativity.

“It’s a time for celebration and reflection on the impact MECS+R has had over 30 years, not only within the Middle East but across the global retail community. Our members are the heartbeat of our success, and GENESIS IGNITE encapsulates this spirit by showcasing their journeys, insights, and triumphs,” shared David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R.

Retail People Magazine remains an essential resource for professionals across MENA, offering thought leadership and invaluable updates on market trends, new developments, and pioneering strategies. As MECS+R steps confidently into its next era, this special anniversary issue exemplifies its ongoing mission to support and celebrate its members.

MECS+R and Retail People Magazine would like to thank all the sponsors and contributors who make this edition come to life.

To view the full magazine issue, please click below link:

Retail People Magazine Q4 2024 Issue 41 Special Retail Congress Edition – Genesis Ignite

About MECS+R

Founded in 1994, the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) is the leading trade body for the shopping centre and retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa, dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and strategic partnerships in the region.

About Retail People Magazine

Retail People Magazine is MECS+R’s flagship quarterly publication, providing comprehensive industry insights, trend analyses, and exclusive interviews with leaders in the MENA shopping centre and retail landscape. Known for its forward-thinking approach, Retail People Magazine serves as an essential resource, delivering high-quality, actionable content that supports retail professionals in making informed decisions. Each issue features diverse perspectives and in-depth coverage of the industry’s most pressing topics, helping MECS+R’s members stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.