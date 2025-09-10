Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mecomed, the Medical Technology Association in the Middle East and Africa, has released its new whitepaper, The Role of Digital Health in Value-Based Healthcare in MEA, during WHX Tech 2025. The publication delivers an evidence-based roadmap for building outcome-driven, sustainable healthcare systems across the region.



The whitepaper was introduced during a high-profile panel moderated by Dr. Inna Nadelwais, Executive Director of Mecomed, and featuring Rhonda Shaw, Global Head HEMAR Digital at Vantive, Vice-Chair of the Mecomed Digital Health Committee, and principal author of the report; Mohammad Ghazi, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers; Laurent Harb, Product Manager at Stryker; and Rauf Mohammed, Vice President of Technology and Services for the Middle East at IQVIA. Panelists emphasized the need for policymakers to work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure timely access to innovative technologies.



They agreed that the future of value-based healthcare will rely on collaboration, regulatory clarity, and a shared focus on patient outcomes rather than isolated innovations.



“This paper demonstrates that digital health is not simply an add-on but a critical enabler of better care and stronger health systems,” said Dr. Inna Nadelwais, Executive Director of Mecomed. “By committing to measurable outcomes, transparent data practices, and aligned incentives, our region can create a future where every innovation delivers tangible benefits to patients.”



The report showcases practical use cases demonstrating how digital health solutions can drive measurable improvements in care quality and operational efficiency. These include AI-enabled imaging support, remote monitoring programs, app-based disease management tools, robotic-assisted surgery, and smartphone platforms for perioperative care. Together, these innovations illustrate a path toward better patient outcomes and more efficient allocation of resources.



“Consulting with the industry while crafting health policies is essential to ensuring timely and equitable patient access to the most innovative digitally enabled technologies,” said Rhonda Shaw, Global Head HEMAR Digital at Vantive and Vice-Chair of the Mecomed Digital Health Committee. “Collaboration and transparency will be the cornerstones of advancing digital health in our region.”



The publication calls for stronger partnerships between governments, healthcare providers, payers, and industry leaders to deliver scalable solutions, improve access, and build trust in digital innovation.

The whitepaper, The Role of Digital Health in Value-Based Healthcare in MEA, is now available for download at: https://www.mecomed.com/newsroom/whitepapers/role-of-digital-health



About Mecomed

Mecomed is the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association serving as the voice of international MedTech manufacturers and their regional partners across the Middle East & Africa. Learn more: www.mecomed.com