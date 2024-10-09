DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The MEBAA Show 2024 will convene global business aviation experts at BizAv Talks, a premier platform driving high-level discussions on the future of the industry. Taking place from 10 to 12 December 2024 at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, the conference will gather more than 40 top executives and innovators to shape the strategic direction of business aviation.

Building on its successful debut in 2022, BizAv Talks has established itself as a leading global forum for transformative dialogue. This year’s discussions will revolve around three key themes – The Next Frontier of Business Aviation, Driving a Sustainable Future, and The Business of Business Aviation – offering strategic insights into both regional and global challenges shaping the industry's future.

Global leadership will be a central focus, with many top business aviation executives – including Jeny Lau, Chair of Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) and Founder and Vice Chair of Sino Jet, Joanne Goodall, CEO of TAG Aviation Europe, and Justin Bowman, Group CEO of Air Charter Service, among others – addressing the Middle East audience for the first time.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, will be among these prominent voices and comments: “I am thrilled to discuss at the MEBAA Show 2024 how operators and OEMs are collaborating to reshape the future of business aviation. As we navigate an evolving landscape - driven by sustainability goals, alternative fuels, and changing customer demands - it is crucial to explore how these partnerships are fostering innovation. The ‘Operator-OEM Dialogue’ session will provide an opportunity to delve into the strategies driving fleet management and operational priorities. The MEBAA Show creates an unparalleled platform for these critical conversations, bringing together key leaders and innovators to share insights into the key trends and drive the future of business aviation forward.”

As the industry aligns with global environmental goals, sustainability will remain a critical focus. Welcoming expert voices from DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, and the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), leaders will discuss actionable strategies to navigate the evolving business aviation landscape, focusing on Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region trends, regulations, infrastructure and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Exclusive access to industry reports throughout the conference will also provide attendees with data-driven insights and valuable perspectives on trends and forecasts that are set to redefine the sector.

Regional industry leaders, including Dr. Fahad Aljarboa, CEO of Saudia Private, and Shafiul Syed, CEO of RoyalJet, will also highlight innovations and strategic shifts driving the industry’s growth, underscoring the significance of the MEBAA Show as a pivotal moment for strategic collaboration and knowledge sharing. Shafiul Syed, commented: “As the Middle East continues its remarkable growth, Abu Dhabi remains a pivotal hub for innovation. And, as a homegrown UAE brand, we are committed towards pushing the boundaries of luxury private jet travel. This is reflected by our continued investments on cutting-edge technology in offering a customized and personalized travel experience according to the individual requirements of our discerning VVIP clientele. This enables us to go above and beyond expectations and set new standards in luxury travel.”

With a forward-thinking agenda, BizAv Talks promises to provide new opportunities for collaboration, deeper industry insights, and a platform to explore trends shaping the future of business aviation. Key sponsors for this platform include Falcon, MD ONBOARD, 4AIR, and NMI.

For more information, please visit the website www.mebaa.aero