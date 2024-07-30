Riyadh : MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company, recently received three international awards for its excellence, leadership, and success in the music entertainment industry, marketing, and event organization.

The first award, the EVENTEX Silver Award, was granted in recognition of the successful launch and organization of the Balad Beast event. This award celebrates outstanding achievements in marketing and event organization.

The second recognition came from the Middle-East Asia Leadership Awards, where MDLBEAST was honored in the Company of the Year category and received the Best Marketing Campaign of the Year award for Soundstorm Festival 2023. This prestigious award highlights the exceptional accomplishments of individuals and companies in the Middle East and Asia.

Finally, MDLBEAST received the Silver Stevie Award in the Innovation in Entertainment Events category. This award is a significant global recognition for leading businesses.

Each award is granted based on specific criteria, evaluating innovation, creativity, and leadership. These accolades underscore MDLBEAST's prominence in the music entertainment sector and its strategic role in supporting the creative economy in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-

ABOUT MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is a leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionize the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

For Media Inquiries:

MDLBEAST: media@mdlbeast.com