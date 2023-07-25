McLaren Racing today announced Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, as an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team from the 2024 Formula E Season and beyond.

Trend Micro helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Driven by decades of security expertise, global threat research and continuous innovation, its cybersecurity platform protects more than 500,000+ organisations and 250 million individuals across clouds, networks, devices and endpoints.

The multi-year partnership will look to enhance NEOM McLaren’s cybersecurity, ensuring its operations remain safe while racing around the world. The partnership aligns the brands’ innovative cultures, focus on speed and acceleration and commitment to securing complex and dynamic environments.

From the 2023 London E-Prix and into Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Trend Micro branding will feature on the rear wing and halo of both NEOM McLaren Formula E cars.

Ian James, Managing Director & Team Principal, NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, said:

“I’m excited to welcome Trend Micro to our team. As we travel around the world, cybersecurity is critically important to us. With Trend Micro we will explore ways to collaborate and keep our operations safe. We are two brands with great synergy, and I’m looking forward to our years of partnership.”

Dhanya Thakkar, SVP Global Marketing and Sales, Trend Micro, said:

“Innovation, speed and sustainability are at the core of this Formula E team and Trend Micro. The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is a perfect match for many reasons including the races being held in the world’s most iconic cities and passionate global fan base. Our organizations have common philosophies and together we plan to accelerate innovation in the industry, accelerate the resilience against cyberthreats and accelerate you.”

-Ends-

About the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team entered the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the 2022/23 season with René Rast and Jake Hughes. Built on the foundations of a two-time double World Championship winning team, it competes as part of McLaren Racing for the first time, bringing one of the most iconic names in motorsport to the Formula E grid. Formula E is an electric single-seater World Championship with innovation and sustainability at its core. The series races in some of the world’s most iconic cities with an aim to educate, excite and inspire about the electrification of mobility. Formula E is part of the McLaren Racing portfolio, alongside Formula 1, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports.

Read more: www.mclaren.com/racing/formula-e/

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,500+ employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.