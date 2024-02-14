Dubai, United Arab Emirates

McLaren Racing today announced Optimum Nutrition, the world’s number one sports nutrition brand, as Official Sports Nutrition Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the 2024 season and beyond.

With a key focus on the McLaren F1 Team drivers and pit crew, the partnership unites two brands with high human performance at their core, constantly striving for better. Optimum Nutrition will support the team’s performance, health and wellbeing with science-led sports nutrition products driven by innovation, ensuring the team can unlock its potential throughout the 2024 season.

Building on the team’s accomplishments in the 2023 season – including breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest ever pit stop, with a 1.80-second stop at the Qatar Grand Prix, Optimum Nutrition will support the McLaren team to help everyone stay at the top of their game.

Optimum Nutrition branding will feature on the pit crew overalls and set-up kit, and the driver overalls of McLaren Formula 1 Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said, “It is great to welcome Optimum Nutrition to the team. We operate in a high performance environment and our people are our most important asset, so it’s fantastic that Optimum Nutrition will support our continuous push for improvement and excellence across everything we do.”

Colin Westcott-Pitt, Global Chief Brand Officer, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said, “We’re delighted that Optimum Nutrition, which has been trusted by all types of athletes across many sports for 35 years, has joined McLaren Racing as Official Sports Nutrition Partner. Both McLaren and Optimum Nutrition are dedicated to peak human performance and excellence so we are thrilled to be working together during the forthcoming F1 season.”

