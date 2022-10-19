The first regional deliveries of the latest high-performance hybrid supercar commence in the Middle East & Africa

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has announced the start of regional deliveries of its high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura, in the Middle East and Africa region.

All new from the ground-up, and built on brand-new vehicle architecture, this next-generation supercar is set to drive future growth for the company and is expected to contribute to circa 50% of the brand's regional sales in 2023.

Celebrating the start of deliveries of the McLaren Artura, an exciting track-driving event for McLaren customers and enthusiasts, as well as key automotive and technology media, was held from the iconic Dubai Autodrome and provided the VIP guests with an opportunity to test drive the first series high-performance hybrid supercar from McLaren Automotive.

“We are thrilled to start the regional deliveries of the all-new McLaren Artura, a car that will spearhead McLaren into the new era of supercar technology and performance,” said Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive.

“The Artura has been very well received by the customers and enthusiasts in the Middle East & Africa region, and we are excited for them to experience the breath-taking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in this beautiful supercar.”

The first regional deliveries are set to commence in the UAE, and will be managed by the new McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

This latest regional Retail Partner operates from a transitionary sales facility, backed by a dedicated service centre operated by an expert team of McLaren-trained engineers. The new Service Centre, which is brand’s largest in the Middle East, focuses on providing a seamless customer-experience to support the sustainable growth of the brand in the UAE market.

The brand new and state-of-the-art McLaren Dubai showroom, currently under construction, is set to open doors for business in 2023.

“We are honoured to conclude our first successful year of operations as McLaren Dubai with first customer deliveries of the all-new Artura,” said Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

“Having driven the car, I can testify that it represents an all-new chapter for McLaren Automotive and we are tremendously excited to have it in our offering. I am confident that we can match its engineering excellence with a customer-centric ownership proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele in Dubai and Northern Emirates.”

The new McLaren Artura is a result of more than half a century of McLaren’s racing and road-car experience and know-how. This revolutionary supercar is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions, and the ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain. It is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced chassis design and features a wealth of weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg*.

At the heart of the Artura is an all-new lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response.

The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720S Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne*, as well as truly breath-taking performance figures. The Artura’s top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds* and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds*.

Available to order now from McLaren retailers, the McLaren Artura comes with a standard three-year service plan, five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. For more information on the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com.

