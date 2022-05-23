McKinsey’s Forward program offers a one-of-a-kind free online learning journey for professionals in the early stages of their career

First cohort of Forward drew participation of more than 1,300 young leaders from the UAE representing 20 industries, with 49% female representation

McKinsey & Company today launched applications for the second edition of “Forward”, its free online learning program for young talent. Forward participants from across the Middle East, Pakistan, Africa, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will have free access to a six-month learning journey developed and delivered by McKinsey experts.

The global workforce is confronting a rapidly widening skills gap, with almost 9 in every 10 executives reporting a current or expected gap in the skillsets within their organizations, according to McKinsey & Company research. Forward has been designed to trace that need to its source by equipping the next generation of talent with must-have skills defining today and tomorrow’s workplace - including adaptability, resilience, problem-solving, social-emotional skills and new ways of working and thinking in an increasingly digital world.

The second edition of Forward follows the successful roll-out of pilot programs in Africa and the enrollment of the first cohort in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey last year. More than 33,000 young professionals have embarked on their Forward journey since its inception a year ago.

In the UAE, more than 1,300 young talent of which 49% are women were enrolled in the program. The UAE cohort represents more than 20 different industries with almost 45% entrepreneurs, freelancers or young professionals employed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and non-profits.

Speaking of his participation in Forward’s first cohort, Ehab Elayat, a new project manager based in the UAE said, “As a young professional working in a fast-paced market, I learned how to think and act in an agile way. Understanding tools like design-thinking had a major and immediate impact on how I address challenges at work.’’

“It felt like I was rediscovering my thinking process, using the tools and skills I thought I always had. Only now I know why and how to use them. It really is a step forward.”

Viktor Hediger, senior partner at McKinsey in the Middle East, said, “Young people in the UAE are determined, full of ambition, and hungry to help shape the future of their country, their region, and their ever-changing world.”

“With Forward, we feel privileged to play a part in accelerating their career growth at an early stage and setting them up for success in whatever path they choose to pursue. We’re thrilled to be a part of their personal and professional development, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they have at work, in their communities, and beyond.”

In addition to interactive digital content and immersive virtual sessions delivered by McKinsey experts, the Forward journey also offers peer-to-peer learning activities where participants practice applying their new learnings in a safe and collaborative environment. At the end of their 6 months journey, they join a vibrant community of Forward alumni who are life-long learners and represent more than 60 countries.

At a practical level, the journey teaches young talent how to:

turn complex business challenges into opportunities using structured and creative thinking

communicate in a clear and impactful way to move different audiences to action

apply agile ways of working and spot opportunities to use data and technology

be adaptable, build resilience and emotional awareness to work successfully ― both independently and in teams ― especially in times of change

To participate in Forward, applicants must meet the following criteria:

currently residing in Middle East, Pakistan, Africa, Turkey, or Azerbaijan

have at least one and no more than five years of formal work experience

have completed post-secondary education (for example, diploma, associate degree, or undergraduate)

have a strong command of the English language since the program will be conducted in English

Applications for Forward are open until June 20, 2022. Interested candidates can now register here: https://www.mckinsey.com/forward.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations realize sustainable, inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.