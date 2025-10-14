ABU DHABI – Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched the K2 Think Hackathon, an international challenge inviting innovators, developers, researchers, founders and students from secondary and high schools to build groundbreaking applications powered by K2 Think, a leading open-source system for advanced reasoning. The winning team’s idea will be integrated into the K2 Think app, reaching users globally.

The hackathon unfolds in two stages, combining a global open call with an in-person build challenge in Abu Dhabi.

Stage 1: Global Idea Call – October 14 to 26, 2025

Participants worldwide are invited to submit a one-page proposal showcasing how K2 Think can solve real world problems or create new user experiences.

Stage 2: 48-hour Build Challenge (Abu Dhabi) – November 7 to 9, 2025

The top 10 teams, selected by a panel of experts, will receive travel grants to develop and pitch their ideas in person at MBZUAI.

The hackathon is organized by MBZUAI’s Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center and powered by K2 Think, developed by MBZUAI’s Institute of Foundation Models in partnership with G42.

“The K2 Think Hackathon will bring some of the world’s most creative and talented developers together to shape the future of AI reasoning through demonstrating real-world impact,” said Richard Morton, Acting Executive Director of Institute of Foundation Models. “K2 Think is engineered for advanced mathematical reasoning, enabling transformative solutions in science, finance, education and logistics. This hackathon is a tremendous opportunity worldwide to highlight some of the best ideas for how K2 Think can be implemented in ways that are both creative and useful. We’re inviting the world to push the limits of what’s possible and turn ideas into deployable impact.”

How to apply:

Applications are now open via https://hackathon.k2think.ai/

Teams – up to four members each – must submit proposals including:

Problem statement and target users

Use of K2 Think

Proposed demo or experience

Potential global impact

Deadline: October 26, 2025

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

