Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced its support in the development of the Metaverse that will simulate the UAE’s manned 2117 Mars mission. This first-of-its-kind project will be led by BEDU, Dubai’s foremost pioneer in Web3 technologies and solutions.

Formalized through a memorandum of understanding, the 2117 Metaverse project will involve close collaboration between MBRSC and BEDU. Through a series of workshops and strategy sessions, BEDU will contribute its expertise in the development of the 2117 Metaverse, which will include exciting virtual experiences that capture the sensations of being in space and setting foot on the Red Planet, as well as create awareness around the challenges of exploration and colonisation.

Commenting on the collaboration and announcement, Adnan Al Rais, Mars 2117 Programme Manager, at the MBRSC, commented, “As we set our sights on ever more challenging destinations for exploration with humans and robots, innovative ideas and future thinking will be critical to helping us reach new milestones. Concepts like this will be supported by MBRSC as we believe this will help us expand our scope of bigger possibilities."

MBRSC will work closely with BEDU experts to guide and influence its development. This will include providing advisory, sharing data and information on Space and Mars as well as forming a steering committee to monitor the progress of the partnership. Both organizations will also collaborate on ideation, creative development, and visualization of the 2117 metaverse elements.

As experts in the Metaverse space, BEDU will provide MBRSC with consultancy and advisory services in areas such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3, and the Metaverse.

“The UAE is known throughout the world as a pioneer,” said Amin Al Zarouni, Chief Executive Officer of Bedu. “As it takes its place as a frontrunner in the race to put the first humans on another world, we congratulate Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for its recent successes and the bold scope of its planned future endeavours. We are excited to partner with MBRSC and are honoured to capture this spellbinding adventure to the stars using the power of the latest and greatest technologies here on Earth. With 2117 we aspire to deliver a fully experience driven Metaverse that focuses on creating endless opportunities for both, individuals, and organizations.”

About Bedu

Bedu is a Dubai-based digital pioneer that operates at the outer reaches of the Web3 frontier, providing Metaverse, blockchain and NFT (non-fungible token) solutions. Our people, who embody decades of international experience working with governments, brands, and businesses, help our clients navigate the future today, through two business verticals, Bedu Labs (our NFT factory) and Bedu World (our high street for the Metaverse).

