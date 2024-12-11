Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced yesterday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Danube Properties. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the fields of innovation and sustainability within the housing sector. The MoU was signed by Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

The MoU seeks to establish a partnership between the public and private sectors to drive innovation in housing projects and adopt the latest technologies to deliver innovative solutions that meet citizens’ needs and align with Dubai's future vision.

The agreement focuses on exchanging expertise between the two parties to apply modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, enhancing construction and management processes. This cooperation aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective housing projects, ultimately boosting beneficiary satisfaction.

MBRHE and Danube are working on comprehensive plans for crisis and disaster management, including training teams on rapid response mechanisms and developing early risk detection systems. These efforts will bolster MBRHE's readiness and ability to address challenges efficiently.

The two entities will develop a sustainable program for maintaining buildings and public facilities. This program aims to improve maintenance efficiency and ensure the sustainability of building quality, offering long-term services to citizens and enhancing the value of projects.

The agreement also enhances housing project management through the application of smart analytics, contributing to improved timeline management and cost reductions and this supports MBRHE’s objectives of delivering on time projects and to the highest standards.

Specialized training programs will also be introduced to develop competencies in managing and maintaining residential complexes. These programs aim to empower specialized personnel and improve operational efficiency in this vital sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE said, "Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing innovation and sustainability in our housing projects. The MoU with Danube Properties will contribute to achieving our strategic objectives and delivering exceptional housing services to our citizens."

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are honored to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment in support of Dubai's ambitious vision for innovation, sustainability, and a brighter future for its residents. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in creating innovative housing solutions that meet the needs of the community while contributing to the city's long-term sustainability objectives. This collaboration is more than just a partnership; it is a significant step toward shaping a better, more inclusive future for all."

The MoU aligns with MBRHE's strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable housing projects. The Establishment invites the public to learn more about its initiatives and services by visiting its official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of Dubai. MBRHE offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering services, and smart solutions. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence, striving to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com