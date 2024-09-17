Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arabiska Bokstavscentret in Sweden. The key objective of the partnership is to foster cooperation and share expertise to enhance the quantity and quality of Arabic content available on online platforms.

The MoU further seeks to encourage Arab youth to use the Arabic language and actively participate in hosting the “Bil Arabi” initiative’s events, which are organized annually by the MBRF to promote the use of the Arabic language across digital spaces.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “This partnership with Arabiska Bokstavscentret stands as a testament to our constant efforts to boost the presence and usage of the Arabic language across various online platforms. Through this move, we seek to underscore the adaptability and inclusiveness of the Arabic language, which demonstrates its aptitude for all times and places. Furthermore, such efforts pave the way for launching more projects and activities that highlight the importance of the Arab civilization and Arabic language. It further aims to develop methods for teaching Arabic and raise the possibilities of the Bil Arabi initiative, which encourages Arab community members to use their native language, valuing it as a language of science, knowledge, and cultural heritage.”

Amir Ramadan Sadayo, the Founder and Director of Arabiska Bokstavscentret, said: “At Arabiska Bokstavscentret, we constantly strive to highlight the adaptability of the Arabic language and its key contribution to the development of human civilization throughout history. We are pleased to collaborate with a renowned Arab knowledge foundation and combine our efforts in achieving our shared goals of strengthening the vital role of the Arabic language and enriching Arabic digital content across various mediums and platforms. We strongly believe that this partnership will benefit Arab youth across the globe.”

The partnership agreement focuses on fostering collaborative efforts in organizing training workshops by including visual communication apps to teach the Arabic language to non-native speakers. Furthermore, it aims to promote the translation of studies and research from other languages into Arabic and ensure the coordination of different activities, events, and conferences as part of the Bil Arabi initiative. In line with the MoU, the ‘#BilArabi’ hashtag will be widely used across the social media platforms of Arabiska Bokstavscentret for all of its digitally published content.

The MoU also highlights the growth of MBRF’s international partnerships and its increasing role in knowledge dissemination beyond the Arab region reaching a multitude of audiences in different countries.

The move comes in line with the steadfast commitment of the MBRF and Arabiska Bokstavscentret to activate their strategic partnership and coordinate efforts toward promoting the Arabic language. The key objectives of both parties are to contribute to the advancement of its knowledge role and reinforce its reputation internationally.

