The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair 2022, which is being held from November 2 to 13, 2022, at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme ‘Spread the Word’. The participation is in line with its mission to encourage intellectual and knowledge exchange as well as interactions across cultures.

MBRF’s participation in the book fair comes in line with its ambitious vision to reinforce the significant role of knowledge in the society, in an effort to fulfil the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Through the event, MBRF will showcase several of its knowledge projects, programs, and initiatives, in addition to exploring new avenues and prospects with publishers and knowledge foundations, to enhance the Arabic knowledge content.

During the fair, MBRF will emphasize its Digital Knowledge Hub, an integrated platform that enables access to knowledge content and digital information sources as well as the electronic publisher for the Dubai International Program for Writing. This platform serves as the largest open digital Arabic content library and an integrated platform that guarantees continuous access to knowledge content for society. Additionally, it will discuss on its publications in Arabic as well as translation, hold a number of events and specialized workshops, host interactive forums with renowned authors and international publishers, and arrange meetings with academics, publishing companies, and international research centres.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF expressed his delight in participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. He underlined the significance of this event as it serves as the ideal opportunity to highlight the various knowledge initiatives and programs undertaken by the MBRF. He emphasized that the book fair is a significant event for the publishing industry both regionally and globally, highlighting its crucial role in knowledge exchange initiatives which aligns with the objectives and goals of the MBRF. Furthermore, he also stated that the event forms the ideal venue for networking with decision-makers in the publishing industry, as well as learning about the most recent trends, technologies, and future advancements in the industry. He further went on to emphasize the MBRF’s commitment in participating in this event, as it is a significant gathering that includes various events and activities, through which it solidifies the concepts of innovation, creativity, and the dissemination of knowledge.

Through the fair, MBRF will showcase several initiatives and workshops of the Dubai International Program for Writing. This includes the interactive sessions in the translation workshop, the translation of self-development and social issues books, the launching of the translation club, the Youths Write initiative (When a story is a novel), as well as workshops for ‘UAE Tomorrow’ and ‘Dubai the Future’.

The Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 will see the participation of 150 intellectuals, publishers, artists, and creatives from 15 nations. The fair is an ideal platform to introduce the new works of leading publishers from across the world. A total of 1500 unique events and panel discussions will be presented by the participants, out of which 200 will comprise sessions, readings, workshops and speeches on their innovative experiences in various knowledge and writing fields.

