MBG Real Estate Development Company announced that it has received Ministerial Decree No. 216 of 2026 for its Diplo East project in the New Administrative Capital. This decree grants the company greater flexibility and efficiency in the project's detailed plan, as well as enhanced distinction and a wider range of services.



Diplo East is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the New Administrative Capital, specifically opposite the Diplomatic Quarter, the Embassy District, and the United Nations building, on plot 1A spanning 65 acres.

Diplo East is a low-density development, with landscaping and green spaces occupying more than 80% of the total area. This makes it a unique investment opportunity in the capital, further enhanced by its proximity to a major sports club covering 73 acres.



Distinctive Features of Diplo East

The project's location embodies a unique philosophy, given its proximity to the Diplomatic Quarter, the Club District, the Green River, the Downtown area, schools, universities, hospitals, the international airport, the high-speed rail, and other vital transportation links.

The project boasts a prime location on four main roads, most notably the central axis, and features four main gates serving all areas of the development. It comprises six residential clusters, each offering a high degree of privacy and incorporating green spaces and natural water features such as rivers and lakes.



The residential clusters are distributed as follows:

1. Clay Lakes

2. Dusk Oasis

3. Sage Stream

4. Crimson Cascades

5. Amber River

6. Commercial Zone

The project includes a comprehensive range of services and amenities, most notably an integrated social club, community gathering centers for each residential area, dedicated children's areas, swimming pools, areas for relaxation, meditation, and yoga, cycling and walking paths, smart security and facilities management systems, elevators for the residential buildings, and community gardens.

The Courthouse: A First in Egypt

MBG redefines the concept of luxury living with its "Diplo East" project, which introduces the Courthouse model to Egypt for the first time. This innovative architectural design was created by Yasser El-Beltagy Architectural Consultants.



The unique design is based on the concept of an internal courtyard (court) at the heart of each home, representing the central living space for the family, combining natural air, light, and complete privacy. The interior courtyard can be utilized in various ways according to the owner's preferences, such as: a small family swimming pool for everyday enjoyment; a family seating area with glass windows offering an open and relaxing atmosphere; a safe "kids' area" for children within the home; a barbecue area or outdoor lounge for relaxation and gatherings; or a corner for yoga or meditation in a private and tranquil space.



This innovative concept allows each floor of the house to interact with the interior courtyard, ensuring that every room is exposed to fresh air and sunlight, creating a constant sense of comfort and harmony with nature.

Diverse Spaces

The "Diplo East" project in the New Administrative Capital features a balanced mix of residential units, comprising 70% luxury villas and 30% apartment buildings. These buildings consist of a ground floor and eight upper floors, with each floor containing a maximum of four to five apartments. All units are complemented by integrated service areas, a shopping center, and private parking.



The units are divided between two- and three-bedroom apartments, while the villas range from Sky Villas (SV) and Garden Villas (GV) with private outdoor gardens to townhouses, standalone villas, and palaces with areas up to 900 square meters.



Dr. Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairman and CEO of the company, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Housing, the New Urban Communities Authority, and the Administrative Capital Company for issuing Decree No. 216 of 2026. He added that the New Urban Communities Authority's swift issuance of ministerial decrees supports the rapid implementation of projects.



He added that the company has already begun preparing for the project's implementation phase and will commence construction as soon as the final executive permits are obtained, ensuring adherence to the implementation schedule. He further stated that the company's new project adopts a distinct vision based on the slogan "Life within Life... and Privacy that Redefines Luxury Living."



He pointed out that the project combines a unique location, modern architectural design, and luxury in every detail, making "Diplo East" by MBG one of the most prominent and luxurious residential projects in the New Administrative Capital.