Riyadh: MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC Group, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The agreement aims to develop and produce high quality Saudi tourism content and promote it in the Gulf and the Arab world by broadcasting it across MBC Group’s ecosystem & beyond, including TV, radio, digital, social media, Shahid VoD platform, Al Arabiya News Network and the Saudi Sports Company’s digital & linear channels.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, and Raad AlKhanbashi, VP of Marketing and Communications, MEA Markets, STA. The signing ceremony took place at the Saudi Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Through this partnership, STA seeks to promote tourism destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attract visitors and tourists regionally and globally by producing innovative, high-quality content to connect with MBC audiences with the help of MMS's expertise in content creation and advertising.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Al Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, said: "We are proud to be partnering with STA to promote tourism in the Kingdom. With this collaboration, we renew our commitment to employing our industry expertise and innovative solutions to showcase Saudi Arabia’s diverse tourist destinations.”

While Abdulkarim Aldarwish, STA's President of Middle East & Africa Markets added: “This agreement confirms our belief in the role of high-quality content in introducing and promoting tourism in the Kingdom, and reflects our keenness in STA to partner with leading media organizations such as MBC Group & MMS to produce high-quality promotional and informational content and enhance its reach to the Arab audience.”

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Layal Takieddine Noor Nazzal Head of Marketing Marketing and PR Manager MBC Media Solutions MBC Media Solutions Layal.Takieddine@mms.net Noor.Nazzal@mms.net

About MBC Media Solutions (MMS)

MMS is an in-house commercial advertising and sales unit launched in 2020 in partnership between MBC Group and Saudi Media Company.

MMS offers data-driven integrated media solutions across television, radio, digital and OTT platforms, keeping MBC Group at the forefront of the media industry— enabling brands and clients to connect with their audiences through premium content that drives growth through data, technology and talent.

In addition to representing all MBC Group channels & platforms—including Al Arabiya, Shahid, MBC FM & Panorama FM— MMS is also the exclusive advertising representative of the Saudi Sports Company.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA):

STA was established in 2020 to support the growth of the travel and tourism sector by serving the needs of tourism companies and commercial partners. It is responsible for tourism marketing of Saudi regionally and globally. It is also responsible for developing the tourist experience, tourism products and packages. As well as supporting and activating the role of the private sector, participating in exhibitions and conferences at local and international domains. It has 16 representative offices covering 38 countries around the world. STA manages the official identity of Saudi tourism, "Visit Saudi." For more information, visit www.sta.gov.sa and www.visitsaudi.com.