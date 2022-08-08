Muscat: Oman’s flagship dairy company, Mazoon Dairy, recently launched a seasonal promotion campaign for a range of its refreshing products.

Coinciding with the ‘Khareef’ season during which Salalah sees a huge influx of both local and foreign tourists, Mazoon’s refreshing range of juice and ice cream products will be promoted as the ‘Taste of Khareef’.

In an effort to promote their products, Mazoon Dairy have collaborated with Salalah International Airport and presented Khareef tourists with ice cream samples to enjoy on arrival. Made from pure cow’s milk and devoid of additives like vegetable oils, Mazoon’s ice cream has been the perfect refreshment of choice for visitors looking to relax and enjoy Salalah’s beautiful weather.

To meet the growing demand of clients across the Sultanate, Mazoon Dairy recently expanded its distribution operations to the Dhofar governorate in the south of Oman. Mazoon Dairy’s array of products, which includes fresh milk, fresh yoghurt, flavoured milk, long-life milk, long-life flavoured milk, flavoured yoghurt, natural juices, cheese, fresh cream, labneh and ice cream, are the hallmark of quality, and are especially in high demand during the Khareef season across Oman.

Being one of the most technologically advanced dairy companies in the GCC, Mazoon Dairy’s aim is to deliver fresh and nutritious products to every home in Oman and the region.

