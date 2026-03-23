Manama, Bahrain – Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auctions and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company has announced the launch of a special auction for a unique three-digit vehicle license plate number, 994 in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. The bidding starts from BHD 100,000 and the plate will be awarded to the highest bidder when the auction closes on March 31, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

In line with Mazad’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent digital auction experience, interested participants may start bidding instantly by placing their deposit through the Mazad app. All participants are subject to the terms and conditions set by the relevant authorities.

Commenting on this special launch, Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad said: “Following the overwhelming success of our previous three-digit license plate auction held earlier this year where we sold plate numbers 796, 186, and 257 and generated remarkable public interest, we wanted to reward our public with the latest addition during Eid, 994.“

This exclusive release underscores Mazad’s ongoing commitment to offering premium and transparent auction experiences that connect the public with exceptional opportunities, aligning with the festive spirit of Eid Al-Fitr.

For more information, please visit mazad.bh or download the Mazad app.