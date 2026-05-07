THE National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has unveiled plans to facilitate the development of a West Coast cargo jetty aimed at enhancing seamless movement of goods and services across the sub-region.

In a move to maximise the vast inland waterways, the authority disclosed that it may operationalise some of its existing jetties to boost cargo traffic between Nigeria and Ghana as a pilot phase of the initiative.

This was made known during a joint inspection of the Marina Jetty, in Lagos, by officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), NIWA, and a delegation from Ghana, comprising corporate and private sector trade representatives.

“We are committed to leveraging our infrastructure and expertise to facilitate regional trade. Our experience on the Calabar–Cameroon route demonstrates the viability of inland water transport in boosting market access within Nigeria and across West Africa,” Girei said.

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