Dubai, UAE, Mawarid Finance has announced the launch of its Ladies World Elite Credit Card, a premium, Shariah-compliant financial solution crafted to empower women with global access, refined privileges, and complete financial control. Rooted in Islamic finance principles and structured under Murabaha and Wakalah, the card reflects Mawarid’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, purpose-driven offerings tailored to modern lifestyles.

Designed for women who seek distinction without compromise, the Ladies World Elite Credit Card delivers an elevated lifestyle experience across travel, airport services, dining, luxury hotel stays, shopping, transport privileges, curated memberships, and comprehensive insurance coverage. From seamless airport lounge access to exclusive lifestyle benefits and global acceptance, the card blends international exclusivity with everyday practicality, ensuring meaningful value both within the UAE and abroad.

More than a financial tool, the Ladies World Elite Credit Card represents a celebration of independence and refined living, underpinned by ethical banking standards. By aligning premium benefits with Shariah-compliant structures, Mawarid Finance continues to offer innovative solutions that respect values while supporting ambition.

Complementing the launch is the Mawarid Finance Mobile Application, part of the company’s broader digital advancement strategy. The secure and intuitive platform provides credit and prepaid cardholders with full control over their accounts anytime, anywhere. Key features include instant card locking and unlocking, contactless payment management, biometric PIN reset, real-time transaction monitoring, balance tracking, payment reminders, and secure access to card information.

Built with security and innovation at its core, the app enhances financial visibility and encourages responsible digital finance within a fully Shariah-compliant framework. With further enhancements planned, Mawarid Finance continues to strengthen its position as a forward-thinking Islamic finance provider in the UAE.

The Ladies World Elite Credit Card is now available. For more information, visit www.mawarid.ae.