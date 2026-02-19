Sharjah: Souqs Al Jubail in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Kalba have announced their operating hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, along with full preparations to provide the best services to visitors, and to deliver a comfortable and unique shopping experience that meets the needs of all visitors under one roof.

Souqs Al Jubail continue their commitment to providing a fully integrated and modern shopping environment. The souqs will operate throughout the month of Ramadan according to flexible hours to meet the needs of visitors of all kinds and to provide what suits different tastes. This is in addition to offering a variety of services including high-quality fresh and imported products, ensuring a distinguished and comfortable shopping experience during the holy month.

Souq Al Jubail – Sharjah City

Engineer Abdullah Al Shamsi, Sr. Manager Sharjah Markets, confirmed that Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah will be ready to welcome visitors throughout the week, with operating hours from 8:00 AM to 12:00 midnight, with a daily Iftar break from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. On Fridays, the souq will be open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 midnight, with closure during Friday prayers from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Souq Al Jubail – Al Dhaid

Talal Mohammed, Director of Central Region Markets, confirmed that Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid will operate throughout the week from 7:00 AM to 12:00 midnight, with an Iftar break. On Fridays, the souq will operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, then close for Friday prayers, and reopen from 1:15 PM to 12:00 midnight.

Souq Al Jubail – Kalba

Hilal Al Naqbi, Sr. Manager Eastern Region Markets, confirmed that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba will be ready to welcome visitors throughout the week from 7:30 AM to 12:00 midnight, with an Iftar break. On Fridays, the souq will be open from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM, then close for Friday prayers, and reopen from 1:00 PM to 12:00 midnight.

Souq Al Jubail – Sharjah City

Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah includes 261 retail outlets distributed across three main sections: the Fruits and Vegetables section with 174 outlets, including 22 for dates; the Meat section with 65 outlets; and the Fresh Fish section with 35 shops for fish and seafood. The souq also provides various services and facilities such as ATMs, a hypermarket, a pharmacy, and more, allowing shoppers to enjoy the highest level of comfort and service. It also houses Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant, offering a selection of Arabic and Western dishes, seafood specialties, hot beverages, premium Arabic and international coffee, freshly made juices, and many other drinks suited to the tastes of all visitors.

Souq Al Jubail – Al Dhaid

Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid includes four different sections: the Meat section, the Fruits and Vegetables section, the Fish section, and the Central Courtyard, in addition to storage and refrigeration facilities that ensure the quality of food products for consumers. It includes 86 retail outlets, with 24 meat and poultry shops equipped with display and storage coolers and a rear service aisle, 45 fruits, vegetables, and dates shops, and 16 fish shops. A side area in the fruits and vegetables section is designated for use as a cooperative society branch or supermarket.

The souq includes designated areas for fish cleaning and cutting, visitor parking, and a recently opened fish-grilling area. The Central Courtyard features specialty restaurants, a traditional café, ATMs, a reception desk, restrooms, and prayer rooms for men and women, making it a fully integrated commercial and service destination that meets the needs of residents in Al Dhaid and nearby areas.

Souq Al Jubail – Kalba

Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, located in the Al Buhays area of Kalba city, consists of three main sections: the Meat section, the Fish section, and the Fruits and Vegetables section, in addition to a Central Courtyard and an indoor auction area for displaying and selling fresh seafood.

The souq spans a total area of 33,000 square meters, including the main market building and parking facilities. It includes 16 meat and poultry shops, 22 fish shops, and 31 fruits and vegetables outlets. The project aims to meet the needs of city residents for high-quality fresh products and to provide employment opportunities for fishermen, traders, farmers, and livestock breeders.

The architectural design of the souq features Islamic style with interior and exterior decorations. The building includes finishes that harmonize with the local culture and environment, loading and unloading areas, cold storage units, an ice factory, designated areas for fish grilling, restrooms, and prayer rooms for men and women.

It is worth noting that Souqs Al Jubail in the Emirate of Sharjah are projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.