Visa has formed a new sub-region covering Egypt, Libya, and Sudan as part of its regional operating structure to support digital payments adoption and expand engagement with governments, financial institutions, financial technology companies, and merchants, as per an emailed press release.

The move builds on Visa’s more than 40 years of presence in the region and is intended to bring the company closer to clients and stakeholders.

Through the new structure, Visa said it will support national priorities related to digital transformation while working on financial inclusion and commerce enablement across the wider North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan region.

Visa has appointed Malak El Baba as country manager for Egypt, Libya, and Sudan.

In this role, she will oversee strategy, business development, and local market execution across the three countries.

El Baba previously served as country manager for Egypt, where she led several initiatives and supported the development of new business lines and partnerships.

Visa said her expanded remit will allow the company to coordinate efforts across the three markets and deliver digital commerce solutions to consumers and businesses in Egypt, Libya, and Sudan.

