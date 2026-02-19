Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ford MYNM participated in the prestigious World Defense Show 2026, held from 8–12 February in Riyadh and inaugurated by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The globally recognized exhibition serves as one of the Kingdom’s largest international platforms for defense, security, and strategic industry collaboration, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

With participation from global defense leaders, government officials, and international exhibitors, the World Defense Show continues to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for innovation, localization, and cross-sector industrial growth — making it a powerful platform for Ford MYNM to introduce its expanded commercial capabilities.

During its participation, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors displayed a modified Ford Everest equipped with a Police Fast Response Kit, developed in collaboration with CODE3. The display highlighted the brand’s capability to deliver specialized, mission-ready mobility solutions tailored to the operational requirements of the Saudi market.

Senior leaders including Nisreen Al-Nsour, Ahmed Abdulmannan, and Salah Abuayran, underscoring MYNM’s commitment to strengthening its position within the competitive commercial vehicle sector, attended the launch.

“The establishment of our commercial vehicle division represents a strategic milestone for Ford MYNM,” said Nisreen Al-Nsour, Head of Commercial at Ford MYNM. “As we expand into the commercial and specialized vehicle segment, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s evolving mobility ecosystem. This platform enables us to align with national priorities, deliver tailored solutions for institutional partners, and position MYNM as a key contributor to the Kingdom’s industrial and economic growth.”

Ford MYNM’s participation highlights its broader strategic pillar of commercial expansion, reinforcing its ambition to compete strongly in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and rapidly developing automotive market.

