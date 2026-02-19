Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi headquartered international energy company, announces that it has completed the acquisition from Eni of a 15 percent participating interest in the Nargis Offshore Area (“Nargis”) concession, an offshore exploration block in Egypt.

In the concession, Eni now holds a 30 percent of the Contractor interest through its subsidiary, IEOC. The concession is operated by Chevron, with a 45 percent Contractor interest, with the remaining 10 percent interest owned by Tharwa Petroleum Company. The concession is in participation with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS): Contractor group 50%, EGAS 50%.

Mansoor Mohammed Al Hamed, Managing Director & CEO of Mubadala Energy, said: “This acquisition of a 15 percent interest in the Nargis Concession further reinforces our long‑term commitment to Egypt, expanding our portfolio with a high‑impact growth opportunity alongside world‑class partners in the strategically important East Med region.”

The Nargis concession is located in the prolific East Nile Delta Basin of the Mediterranean Sea, approximately 50 km offshore. The concession includes the Nargis‑1 discovery made in early 2023. The Nargis concession is adjacent to the Eni-operated Nour concession, which Mubadala Energy entered in 2018 with a 20 per cent stake.

In addition to Nargis and Nour, Mubadala Energy has a 10 per cent stake in the Shorouk concession, containing the producing Zohr gas field, also located in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt and operated by Eni.

About Mubadala Energy

Mubadala Energy is an international energy company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With a diversified portfolio of operated and non-operated assets spanning 11 countries, its primary geographic focus is the Middle East and North Africa, United States, Russia and Southeast Asia.

Mubadala Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, which is owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. The company’s portfolio is around 70 per cent gas, with a working interest production in 2025 of approximately 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In line with Mubadala Energy’s commitment to play an active role in the energy transition, the company is expanding across the gas value chain and actively pursuing opportunities in new energy sectors.

For more information, please visit www.mubadalaenergy.com

Further information:

Paul Slinger, Director of Communications: paul.slinger@mubadalaenergy.com