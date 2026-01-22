Superior Energy Services (Superior) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Abaco Energy Technologies (Abaco), a leading global provider of proprietary power section technologies for downhole drilling, completion and remediation operations.

Abaco designs and manufactures rotors and stators and provides aftermarket reline services for drilling and thru-tubing motors and vibration tools.

This acquisition enhances Superior's existing portfolio of specialized bottom hole assemblies (BHAs) and the company's global footprint.

With this transaction, Superior continues to accelerate its position as a supplier of choice to the global directional drilling, completions and remediation markets.

"Acquiring Abaco represents the continued execution of Superior's growth strategy," said Dave Lesar, Chairman & CEO of Superior Energy Services. "We are excited to announce this transaction and look forward to welcoming Abaco's team to Superior. We have long admired Abaco's proven capabilities in product innovation, efficient manufacturing and delivering service quality. Abaco is a natural fit within our Wellbore Technologies portfolio and further enhances our ability to deliver mission critical products to our customers."

"We are proud of what Abaco has accomplished," said Ken Babcock, Abaco's founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We developed a culture that emphasizes continuous innovation, technological excellence and best-in-class service, and I am excited about Abaco's future as part of the Superior portfolio."

"Joining Superior marks an exciting next chapter for Abaco," said Dan O'Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of Abaco. "I look forward to continuing to lead the Abaco organization as part of Superior's exceptional portfolio and working together to expand our capabilities, accelerate technology development and create even greater value for our customers."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

