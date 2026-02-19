Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Echelon Health is a UK-founded preventive health assessment specialist with more than two decades of clinical heritage on Harley Street, has opened in Dubai, establishing the emirate as its regional hub for the GCC. Through its Platinum Assessment Programme, the company delivers a preventive health assessment model designed to identify up to 92 percent of preventable causes of premature death in men and 95 percent in women.

Trusted by senior executives, international families, government representatives and professional athletes, Echelon Health is a specialist preventive health assessment practice focused exclusively on clinical risk detection. Its sole mandate is the precise identification of health risk through advanced imaging and consultant-level clinical reporting and analysis. Ahmed Elbarkouki, Group CEO of Echelon Health, said, “Our organisation is intentionally designed as a standalone preventive health assessment practice. We do not operate within hospital throughput structures or ongoing care frameworks. Our governance model ensures that assessment, analysis and reporting are conducted without commercial or procedural influence. That structural clarity safeguards the integrity of our clinical conclusions.”

Delivered within approximately five hours, the Platinum Programme replaces fragmented, multi-department screening pathways with a single coordinated diagnostic review. Dr Paul Jenkins, Founder and Medical Director of Echelon Health, added, “Preventive medicine is not an accessory to healthcare. It is its foundation. When risk is identified early and analysed rigorously, outcomes change. Our responsibility as clinicians is not simply to observe data, but to interrogate it thoroughly, correlate it precisely and report it without compromise. That level of discipline defines serious preventive health assessment.” The evaluation recognises that no single scanning modality is sufficient for comprehensive risk identification. It therefore combines ultrasound, MRI and CT, each selected as the gold standard modality for the specific disease being assessed, alongside a highly comprehensive blood panel analysing more than 40 clinical parameters. This integrated framework is complemented by cardiovascular risk profiling, cognitive screening using ACE methodology and consultant-led skin cancer review, with all findings consolidated into one unified clinical report.

All preventive health assessment scans performed in Dubai are reported by Echelon Health’s London-based consultant radiologists, ensuring specialist-level oversight. Each case undergoes multi-consultant review to reinforce depth and diagnostic consistency, followed by a one-hour consultation during which findings are explained in detail. The operating model, structured around consultant-led preventive health assessment, has been independently reviewed by Dr David Wilson, former President of the British Institute of Radiology, who stated, “The service provided represents the highest level achievable in current practice with existing knowledge.”

Echelon Health’s model is centred on a defined, consultant-led diagnostic assessment delivered at a single point in time, providing clinical clarity to support informed medical decisions where appropriate. The organisation has been described by The Times as a leading provider in its field and consistently ranks among the highest-rated preventive assessment services in independent publications.

Ahmed Elbarkouki added, “Dubai has positioned itself as a global benchmark for excellence and forward-thinking leadership. Healthcare should reflect that same standard. As Ramadan approaches, a period defined by reflection and accountability, it is a reminder that responsibility for health begins with informed clinical awareness.”

To establish its new regional hub, the company worked closely with Dubai International Chamber. The chamber's UK representative office was instrumental in the expansion, providing essential market-entry insights, facilitating valuable introductions to potential clients and partners, and offering hands-on guidance throughout the mainland business registration process.

Echelon Health Dubai reflects the UAE’s ongoing shift toward prevention-led healthcare, a direction reinforced during recent WHX discussions on early detection, system sustainability and long-term health planning. By focusing on structured diagnostic risk identification before disease progression, Echelon Health aligns with Dubai’s ambition to strengthen preventive medicine as a strategic pillar of its healthcare ecosystem.

About Echelon Health

Echelon Health is a UK-founded preventive health assessment practice established on London’s Harley Street more than two decades ago. Built within one of the world’s most respected medical districts, the organisation was designed with a singular focus: early identification of health risk through consultant-led clinical analysis.

The medical framework remains anchored in London. All diagnostic imaging is reported by senior UK-based consultant radiologists, with each case undergoing multi-consultant review to ensure depth, precision and consistency. Specialists are selected for their expertise in cross-sectional imaging and risk evaluation, reinforcing Echelon’s position as a medically disciplined preventive health assessment practice rather than a general screening service.

Each Platinum Assessment evaluates multiple organ systems through an integrated programme combining advanced cross-sectional imaging, cardiovascular profiling and comprehensive laboratory analysis. Each modality is selected according to established clinical gold standard protocols for the disease category being assessed, ensuring diagnostic precision rather than reliance on a single imaging pathway. The process includes detailed evaluation of neurological, oncological, metabolic and vascular risk factors, generating dozens of clinically correlated data points. Rather than issuing separate departmental findings, results are consolidated into one structured clinical report supported by consultant-level oversight.

Echelon Health operates exclusively as a diagnostic practice. It does not provide treatment pathways, subscription-based care models or lifestyle optimisation programmes. This deliberate separation preserves clinical objectivity and ensures that assessment, analysis and reporting are delivered without procedural or commercial influence.

The model is intentionally boutique. A defined number of assessments are conducted annually, allowing for rigorous consultant engagement rather than high-volume throughput. Each evaluation culminates in a structured consultation to ensure clarity and informed decision-making.

Dr Paul Jenkins, Founder and Medical Director of Echelon Health, said,

“Healthcare should not begin at symptoms. Preventive diagnostics replaces uncertainty with clarity. In many cases, findings are reassuring. But clarity enables action — uncertainty does not.”

Over more than twenty years, Echelon Health has consulted members from across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, becoming a recognised reference point for structured preventive diagnostics grounded in governance, rigour and accountability.