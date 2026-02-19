Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, have announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Cohort of Anjal Z, an experiential fellowship programme supporting global startups developing solutions that address early childhood challenges.

This announcement builds on the strategic agreement signed last year, which integrated Anjal Z into an ECA-dedicated track within Hub71’s flagship Access Programme. Through Anjal Z, Hub71 and ECA invite early and growth-stage startups building innovative solutions in areas including child obesity, Arabic literacy and child mental health to localise and deploy their technologies within Abu Dhabi’s early childhood ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2020, Anjal Z has supported more than 45 global startups in developing and validating their products in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the Emirate’s early childhood innovation landscape and reinforcing its position as a launchpad for high-potential founders building purpose-driven technologies.

This year, five selected startups will join Hub71’s Access Programme and receive support to accelerate their growth and enable real-world adoption in Abu Dhabi. Support includes AED 500,000 per startup, comprising AED 250,000 in incentives and AED 250,000 via a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) note, alongside access to Hub71’s ecosystem and market access through government, capital and partner network. In collaboration with ECA, participating startups will also receive support to facilitate their pilot and funding pathways in collaboration with ECA, helping founders validate impact and build traction in the market.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director, Knowledge & Impact at ECA, said: “Through Anjal Z, we support global start-ups to turn ideas into real benefits for Abu Dhabi’s children and families. There are incredible opportunities in Abu Dhabi for those who are ready to think big. Anjal Z won't just offer you resources; it will provide partnerships, industry contacts, market entry pathways and investment opportunities.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “Innovation in early childhood development presents a significant opportunity to drive long-term societal impact. Enabling solutions in this space requires strong collaboration across stakeholders to support founders addressing foundational stages of human development, while enabling innovation to grow from Abu Dhabi.”

Startup selection will be led by Hub71, with ECA participating across evaluation stages and contributing to final cohort decisions to ensure alignment with Abu Dhabi’s early childhood priorities. Both entities will track startup progress and impact for up to three years following programme completion, supporting sustained outcomes and long-term value creation.

Applications for the 2026 Cohort will close on 28 February. Startups can find eligibility criteria and application details via the Hub71 platform:

https://airtable.com/app58upkP7sGrjdWX/shr3LrX1tdEldq4rd

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programmes, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com