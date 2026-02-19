du wins Best Wellbeing Programme and was also highly commended for pioneering transformative approaches to employee development and nationalisation initiatives.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has achieved significant recognition at the CIPD Middle East People Awards 2025, winning the Best Wellbeing Programme award while receiving highly commended honours for Best Digital Innovation or AI Programme in HR/L&D and Best Nationalisation Programme.

"These prestigious awards reflect our commitment to creating an environment where innovation thrives, employee wellbeing is prioritized, and UAE talent is empowered to lead in the digital age," said Fatima Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du. "Our approach to people development not only strengthens our workforce but contributes meaningfully to the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in technological advancement and human capital excellence."

du's award-winning wellbeing program builds on over a decade of innovation, from the initial launch of an in-house medical clinic staffed by a full-time doctor and nurses to wellbeing events and initiatives throughout the year that cater for employees and their families. The employee-centric program emphasizes accessible preventative care through year-round health screenings, vaccination campaigns, and on-site check-ups that foster early intervention and maintain a healthier, more productive workforce. In addition, du is actively strengthening diversity by increasing Emirati representation. It also drives inclusion through the du Youth Council, which promotes youth empowerment, multicultural participation, and leadership development aligned with the UAE’s National Youth Agenda 2031.

The company's Nationalisation programme earned recognition for its forward-thinking strategy in developing the national workforce. Created by Emiratis specifically for Emirati talent, the initiative customizes career development pathways to match individual professional aspirations while meeting the dynamic requirements of the UAE's digital transformation. Through a complete talent lifecycle approach, the programme connects participants via key initiatives including Explore X, Experience X, Future X, and establishing a strong pipeline of national talent that supports the nation's strategic economic objectives.

du earned recognition for Best Digital Innovation or AI Programme in HR/L&D through its comprehensive HR Digital Transformation initiative aimed at creating a dynamic and future-prepared workforce. du streamlined and integrated its HR infrastructure, digitised essential processes, and deployed advanced AI-driven solutions, including “Ask Dana” an intelligent HR chatbot and. This digital evolution boosted operational effectiveness, elevated staff engagement, and established HR as a key driver of organisational success. The CIPD recognition positions du as a benchmark organization for integrated people strategies that drive both business success and societal impact, supporting its role as a catalyst for the UAE's transformation into a knowledge-based economy.

