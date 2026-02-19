Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hlthera, an AI-powered social healthcare platform, and Tapy, a real-world safety technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of more integrated, preventative, and human-centred healthcare solutions that extend beyond traditional clinical settings.

Under the MoU, Hlthera’s AI-powered social healthcare ecosystem will be combined with Tapy’s real-world safety technology to explore collaborative models that support continuous care, early awareness, and everyday wellbeing. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between formal healthcare systems and daily life, with a focus on accessibility and independence.

For Hlthera, the partnership accelerates the evolution of Xyra as a system designed not only to respond to health needs, but to anticipate them, and embedding intelligence into everyday interactions to enable more preventative and dignified care journeys. For Tapy, it represents a natural extension of its safety-first philosophy, advancing technologies that operate seamlessly within real-world environments to provide reassurance and contextual support where it matters most. Together, this progression reflects a deeper alignment around reimagining how care and safety intersect, contributing to a more connected, innovation-driven healthcare landscape that supports the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Both Hlthera and Tapy were previously selected for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator Program, which played a key role in supporting their development and readiness for scale. Through the Accelerator, MBRIF provides startups with specialised mentorship, strategic exposure, and access to national and international innovation networks, helping founders transform promising ideas into commercially viable and impactful solutions. MBRIF’s continued support reflects its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and advancing a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

The MoU was signed by Nader Nassar, Founder & CEO of Hlthera, and Youssef Al Hussiny, Co-Founder & CEO of Tapy, in the presence of representatives from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund.

Commenting on the partnership, Nader Nassar said: “At Hlthera, we believe healthcare should feel personal, continuous, and present in everyday life, not limited to moments of crisis or clinical visits. This partnership with Tapy reflects our shared ambition to design systems that anticipate needs, respect independence, and empower individuals and families with greater confidence and clarity. By integrating intelligent insights with real-world safety technologies, we are taking a meaningful step toward a more connected model of preventative care. The support of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program has been instrumental in helping us reach this stage of growth and collaboration.”

For his part, Youssef Al Hussiny added: “Our partnership with Hlthera reflects a shared commitment to proactive, people-focused solutions. By combining safety-led technology with intelligent healthcare insights, we aim to support individuals and families with tools that enhance confidence, independence, and wellbeing. Being part of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator has enabled us to strengthen our foundations and pursue partnerships that align with our long-term vision.”

Through the collaboration, Hlthera and Tapy will explore opportunities to integrate intelligent insights, community engagement, and safety technologies to better support People of Determination, the elderly, and their families. Both companies will remain operationally independent, ensuring a structured and responsible approach to collaboration.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Hassane Ghanem

Email: Hghanem@webershandwick.com