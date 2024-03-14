

The ports supervised by the Saudi Ports Authority 'Mawani' have recorded a growth in the statistics of imported containers by 16.88%, reaching 266,672 TEUs, compared to 193,937 TEUs in 2023.

They also witnessed a 1.44% increase in cargo throughput tonnage during February 2024, handling 23,381,835 tons compared to 23,049,373 tons in February 2023. This increase reflects the significant efforts made to develop the infrastructure of the ports and provide the highest quality of logistical services.

The breakdown of cargo includes general cargo at 830,641 tons, solid bulk cargo at 3,626,347 tons, and liquid bulk cargo at 12,586,815 tons, while the ports recorded an unloading rate of 899,293 cattle heads, marking an increase of 166.67% compared to 337,231 cattle heads in the same period of 2023.

Moreover, maritime traffic experienced an increase of 1.57%, reaching 907 ships compared to 893 ships in 2023. However, the number of passengers decreased by 32.86% to reach 67,754 passengers compared to 100,907 passengers last year. The number of cars also decreased by 11.12% to reach 72,448 cars compared to 81,510 cars in 2023.

In the same vein, statistics for handled containers recorded 561,484 TEUs, marking a decrease of 9.85% compared to 622,856 TEUs last year, while container transshipment decreased by 34.88% to reach 152,868 TEUs, compared to 234,762 TEUs in 2023. Meanwhile, statistics for exported containers decreased by 6.29% to reach 181,944 TEUs, compared to 194,158 TEUs last year.

Notably, King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam also broke records with the highest throughput in its history, handling 235,820 TEUs, in line with the targets of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to solidify the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.