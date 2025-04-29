RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2025: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Sultan Logistics have signed a contract to establish a logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with an investment of up to SAR 200 million. The new park will span an area of 197,000 square meters, aiming to enhance the port’s competitiveness, increase its operational efficiency, and elevate the level of logistics services provided.

The contract was signed by the Acting President of the Saudi Ports Authority, Mr. Mazen bin Ahmed Al-Turki, and the Chairman of Sultan Logistics, Mr. Ali Sultan Al-Qahtani, in the presence of several officials.

This logistics park is part of Mawani’s initiatives aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to establish logistics parks inside and outside the Kingdom’s ports. The initiative aims to solidify Saudi Arabia’s standing as a global logistics hub, provide high-efficiency logistics services, drive national development, and support the Kingdom’s economic and social ambitions in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The logistics park will feature warehouses covering 35,000 square meters, administrative offices, and a yard dedicated to the storage and maintenance of dry and refrigerated containers. It will also include a re-export area, contributing to enhancing the level of logistics services and supporting commercial movement with high operational capabilities.

The new logistics park will strengthen the competitive advantage of King Abdulaziz Port by offering specialized logistics services, increasing private sector participation in economic development, and promoting economic diversification.

It is worth noting that 2024 witnessed the launch, cornerstone laying, and inauguration of eight logistics parks and centers, with a total private sector investment of nearly SAR 2.9 billion. These investments are part of the broader development of over 20 logistics centers under Mawani’s supervision across Saudi ports, with total investments exceeding SAR 10 billion. Among the highlights was the inauguration of Maersk’s largest global logistics investment at Jeddah Islamic Port, valued at SAR 1.3 billion and covering 225,000 square meters.

