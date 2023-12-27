Dammam: Under the patronage and presence of HE Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani and MELDOG, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company “MSC”, laid the cornerstone of an integrated Logistics Park at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port with an investment value exceeding 150 million riyals.

HE Mr. Omar Hariri, President of the Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani”, said that laying the cornerstone of the Logistics Park goes with the goals of Mawani’s pivotal role in building a flourishing and sustainable maritime sector enables the nation’s ambition towards socioeconomic prosperity while fulfilling Mawani strategic indicators, such as expanding the number of logistics parks to 30 including re-export centers as well as increasing the private sector’s contribution to supporting the wheel of economic development; in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents.

Due to its location which gives it a great competitive advantage, and its close proximity to Jubail Industrial City and major urban centers in the Eastern Region, the new logistics park is enabled to enhance its logistics operations, to provide high-quality, comprehensive and integrated logistics services and enhance its ability to facilitate transportation operations between the Eastern and Central regions, and all regions of the Kingdom, in addition to meeting the requirements of the local market, in terms of transporting goods, handling them, with high operational capabilities.

The area of the new park is 100,000 sq. meters, with capacity of 300,000 TEUs annually. It aims to facilitate the growth of shipping connectivity, and global logistics services, and to raise the quality and efficiency of the services delivered to local and international customers across the Kingdom.

The new logistics park contributes to enhancing the competitive advantage of Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port and MEDLOG, by providing quality logistics services that increase the private sector’s contribution to supporting the wheel of economic development and increasing economic diversification.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to aiming to regulate the management of Saudi ports, supervise their operation, and work on developing them as an investment attraction and supporting trade in the Kingdom. It also seeks to develop the national economy by establishing necessary regulations for port management according to the best international standards and methods. Additionally, it aims to ensure an effective and reliable regulatory and commercial environment, enhance the organizational character and operational model of the Authority, facilitate growth and innovation in the Kingdom’s maritime system. Mawani vision is based on the sustainable and prosperous development of the maritime sector to solidify the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and enable its economic and social aspirations by contributing to make Saudi Arabia a leader in the environmental system of ports, supported by reliable and efficient operations, a safe and sustainable environment, creating economic and social value with our partners, enhancing innovation, and developing leading industrial capabilities to achieve the targets of the national strategy for transportation and logistics services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

