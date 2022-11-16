Doha: Masraf Al Rayan Q.P.S.C. (“MAR” and/or “Bank”) held the Ordinary General Meeting (“OGM”) and the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of Shareholders on Wednesday 16 November 2022.

At the OGM, the shareholders discussed and adopted the amendments to the approved Board Nomination and Election policy as presented to the meeting. The policy was amended to comply with the applicable corporate governance laws and regulations, particularly Qatar Central Bank’s Circular No. (25) of 2022 on governance of banks, based on which the next Board elections will take place.

At the EGM, the shareholders approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank (“AoA”) to comply with the requirements of Qatar Central Bank’s Circular No. (25) of 2022 on governance of banks. The shareholders authorized the Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman, and/or other Board delegate to complete the necessary formalities in respect of the amended AoA subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The AGM and EGM were held electronically through Zoom platform, and were attended by MAR shareholders, regulators, Board members, management and staff.

