Leading regional financial institution will deploy external workforce and services management solution to support expansion plans

Norman Tambach, Group Chief Financial Officer at Mashreq, and Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, at the signing ceremony

DUBAI, UAE — Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, will deploy SAP Fieldglass across its regional network to support growth and strengthen operational excellence. The adoption of SAP Fieldglass, a premier solution for external workforce and services management, will enable Mashreq to streamline and optimize the management of its contingent workforce, elevating visibility, compliance, and supplier collaboration.

As the first financial institution in the UAE to leverage a managed service provider (MSP) structure powered by SAP Fieldglass, Mashreq continues its legacy of industry-first innovations. This strategic move underscores Mashreq’s commitment to meeting high standards of regulatory compliance, enhancing operational efficiency, and securing its reputation as a technological pioneer in the financial sector.

Norman Tambach, Group Chief Financial Officer at Mashreq, commented on the impact of the SAP Fieldglass implementation: “In an industry where contingent workers and services play a critical role in ensuring service excellence, we sought a solution that could provide us with complete oversight and control. SAP Fieldglass enables us to standardize and streamline our approach, ensuring that every engagement aligns with Mashreq’s commitment to quality and compliance. This project marks a significant step in our operational transformation and growth journey.”

Mashreq’s deployment of SAP Fieldglass will enable the organization to oversee its entire contingent workforce and services lifecycle — from sourcing external talent and services, through onboarding, training, and compliance management, to retirement. This end-to-end approach enhances transparency and controls across each phase of the engagement, supporting Mashreq’s financial, regulatory and customer service objectives.

Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation & Information at Mashreq, emphasized the technological advantages: “We were looking for a solution that would seamlessly integrate into our existing cloud infrastructure and provide incremental value. SAP Fieldglass not only met these criteria but has given us tools to efficiently monitor and manage our contingent workforce and services with data-driven insights, helping us deliver consistent quality across our operations. By partnering with SAP, we’re bringing the latest workforce innovations to life.”

As the only technology provider capable of delivering an MSP of this scale for contingent workforce and services in the region, SAP has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to drive agility and optimize workforce operations. Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, commented on the partnership: “This collaboration enables Mashreq to set new standards of operational excellence within the financial sector. With SAP Fieldglass, Mashreq can effectively manage its external workforce, enhance supplier collaboration, and strengthen service delivery standards—all while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. This project reflects SAP’s ability to provide a robust, scalable MSP solution that meets the unique needs of the UAE market.”

Once the deployment is complete, Mashreq will have centralized the management of its contingent workforce, positioning itself to maximize efficiency, minimize risk, and respond dynamically to market demands.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

For media inquiries, please write to: media@mashreq.com

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

