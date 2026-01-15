Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the Middle East, has officially launched digital home loan pre-approval, a groundbreaking innovation poised to redefine the mortgage landscape in the region. The new service currently enables expatriate residents in the UAE meeting eligibility requirements to obtain a quick, reliable assessment of their home loan eligibility based on verified data.

Mashreq’s new fully digital, browser-based home loan pre-approval – accessible via the Home Loans page of the Mashreq website – allows mortgage-eligible salaried customers with a minimum income of AED15,000 to determine their borrowing capacity with confidence before committing to a property purchase. By validating financial information upfront, the service provides stronger clarity on budget boundaries while reducing uncertainty, enabling more informed decision-making in a competitive, often fast-moving real estate market.

The new pre-approval service allows salaried home loan applicants to submit their details online anytime, from anywhere, and receive a verified pre-approval letter on the same day. Designed for ease and flexibility, the service enables users to start, pause, and resume their application at their convenience, with extensive documentation requirements reduced and associated delays minimized. With the UAE property sector witnessing sustained growth, and buyer demand rising – along with customer expectations of greater speed and transparency – Mashreq’s new digital solution, delivering a modern, customer-centric experience, meets these evolving needs.

Srinivasan Padmanabhan, Head of Mortgages at Mashreq, said: "Customers today are more informed and discerning, choosing banks that deliver speed, transparency, and efficiency. With certainty becoming critical at the very beginning of the home-buying journey, mortgage experiences must evolve to meet these expectations. By launching the UAE’s first fully digital home loan pre-approval, Mashreq has set a new standard that empowers customers with clarity, confidence, and control as they navigate one of life’s most significant financial decisions."

The new digital home loan pre-approval service is accessible to salaried expatriate residents purchasing property in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Users will be guided seamlessly through income assessments, consent-based verifications, identity authentication, and liability evaluations, leveraging advanced technology for a smooth, transparent experience.

As part of Mashreq’s broader digital strategy, the journey introduces a direct-to-customer channel that enhances accessibility while reducing turnaround times and operational complexity. Future enhancements are already planned to integrate other customer types, assisted channels, property valuations, final approval stages, and disbursal, further enriching the end-to-end experience.

With this innovative launch, Mashreq continues to transform banking in the UAE, empowering customers with the tools and confidence needed to realize their aspirations in a fast-evolving market.

