Annual Green Hydrogen Summit will focus on potential to help economies reach net-zero emissions

Innovation Zone will feature expert panels, showcase latest technology and climate solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, is gearing up to host the World Future Energy Summit (WFES). Taking place from April 16-18 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), WFES is the world’s leading business event for future energy, clean technology and sustainability, with a packed program of events, activations, discussions and forums.

The Masdar Pavilion at WFES will act as a hub for innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing, with its theater featuring an engaging program of panels and presentations, including forums by Masdar’s global strategic initiatives, Y4S (Youth 4 Sustainability) and WiSER (Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy).

The Innovation Zone, hosted by Masdar, will feature a series of industry panels with innovators and experts, focusing on the latest climate solutions. It will include technology showcases from ADSW partners, international startups and SMEs across urban mobility, clean energy, agritech, and artificial intelligence, and will officially launch the SME Day at WFES on April 18 to continue the legacy of the COP28 SME Climate Hub initiative.

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and President of COP28, said: “By delivering the UAE Consensus and the Action Agenda, COP28 raised the bar on climate action, but our work is just beginning. Now is the time to turn agreement into action and accelerate our efforts to meet the ambitions of the UAE Consensus and keep 1.5°C within reach. The size of the problem demands we explore all avenues and all technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI). I encourage the energy industry to invest in Artificial Intelligence and harness its climate potential. WFES provides a crucial platform for every stakeholder - including governments, industry leaders and policymakers - to play their part and unlock the investments needed to deliver the energy transition.”

Masdar will also host the annual Green Hydrogen Summit on April 16, which aims to accelerate the development of the global green hydrogen economy to support the energy transition. Highlighting green hydrogen’s growing potential to support economies in reaching net-zero emissions, the Green Hydrogen Summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and pioneering entrepreneurs.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “As a founding host and longstanding supporter of the World Future Energy Summit, Masdar looks forward to working with global partners, leaders and innovators to address some of the world’s most pressing climate challenges. From Masdar’s innovative pavilion programming to the Green Hydrogen Summit, WFES is the ideal platform for us to showcase our commitment to advancing clean energy, accelerating the energy transition in support of The UAE Consensus agreed at COP28.”

WFES takes place from April 16-18, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and the Masdar Pavilion can be found in Hall 5.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, supporting the target set in The UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/Masdar

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, through its exhibitions and conferences, it showcases pioneering solutions and ground-breaking initiatives in clean energy, water, EcoWASTE, smart cities and climate change.

As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange, the World Future Energy Summit, inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technologies, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide.

The exhibition and industry conferences help stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

To keep up with the latest event and industry insights, follow the World Future Energy Summit on:

X (Twitter) Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.