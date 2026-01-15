Sets a blueprint for strengthening the energy–food nexus in line with the UAE Energy Strategy and the National Food Security Strategy.

AgriPV projects enable dual land use while boosting crop yields and reducing irrigation needs.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, is partnering with Elite Agro Holding, a trusted global expert in food and agriculture production and development, to launch the first agricultural photovoltaic (AgriPV) project in the MENA region.

The project was announced today at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainable progress, hosted by Masdar. The project, located at Elite Agro’s Al Foah Farm in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will serve as a scalable reference model for sustainable farming and renewable energy integration in the region.

By combining solar panels with greenhouses, AgriPV solutions enable land to be used both for clean energy generation and crop cultivation, maximizing resource efficiency, crucial in areas with limited arable land and high energy demand. Shading from PV panels can also reduce heat and water stress on plants, potentially improving crop yields and reducing irrigation needs.

This project advances the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 ambitions by expanding clean energy deployment and efficiency, and it contributes to the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by enabling sustainable local production through modern Agri‑technologies.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “This groundbreaking project will demonstrate how clean energy and agriculture can thrive together, making food systems more resilient and supporting food and energy security. By integrating advanced solar technology with local farming, we will reduce water use, boost crop yields, and generate renewable power as part of our commitment to innovation, resilience, and a greener future for the UAE and beyond.”

Maurizio Terazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Elite Agro Holding, said: “This partnership with Masdar marks an important step in supporting how agriculture is practiced in arid and semi-arid regions. By integrating agricultural production with clean energy generation, we are demonstrating that food security and energy transition are not parallel ambitions, but interconnected solutions.

The AgriPV pilot at Al Foah farm is designed to generate real, measurable outcomes, from improved water efficiency and crop performance to optimized land use and energy resilience. As a group deeply rooted in sustainable farming and agri-technology, Elite Agro is proud to contribute a scalable model that supports the UAE’s Net Zero and National Food Security ambitions, while setting a practical benchmark for the wider region.”

The project, which has been tailored for UAE conditions, will provide a blueprint for sustainable agriculture and energy in arid climates, generating valuable data on the technical, economic, and agricultural impacts of AgriPV for future large-scale deployments.

Elite Agro Holding is a trusted global innovator in agrifood, delivering end-to-end solutions from sustainable farming and smart agri-tech to food processing, distribution and trade. The Abu Dhabi based company, which operates in the GCC, Serbia, Morocco, Mauritania, and Ethiopia is leading the way toward a more self-sufficient, food-secure tomorrow.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

Contact:

About Elite Agro Holding

Elite Agro Holding (EAG) is a trusted international expert in food and agriculture production projects including, turnkey agriculture farms, management, and operation of Agri projects, food processing, distribution and trading of fresh and non-fresh produce animal livestock management, and innovative farming solutions.

EAG enables sustainable farming and food security by bringing the power of nature, expertise talent, and smart farming together.

With crops ranging from forages to wheat, vegetables, fruit, ﬂowers and even olive oil and honey, our agriculture and food business has enjoyed rapid growth as we lead the nation in delivering a self-reliant and food-secure future.