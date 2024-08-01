Agreement follows successful test flight by Masdar and TotalEnergies demonstrating potential for converting methanol to SAF

Project will capture and utilize CO2 from an industrial source as a feedstock for production of green methanol and SAF

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to assess the viability of developing a commercial green hydrogen to methanol to SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) project.

The focus of the project is to help decarbonize hard to abate, emission intensive sectors such as the aviation and maritime industries. The project will also capture and utilize CO2 from an industrial source to be used as a feedstock, in addition to green hydrogen from renewable energy powered electrolysis, for the production of green methanol and SAF.

Today’s agreement follows a successful test flight conducted by the two companies during COP28 in December 2023 that demonstrated the potential for converting methanol to SAF.

Aviation is a key focus for Masdar’s Green Hydrogen business, and over the past three years the company has forged a number of strategic partnerships designed to support the development and growth of the SAF sector.

The UAE’s General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel set a voluntary target of providing 1% of fuel supplied to national airlines at UAE airports using locally produced SAF by 2031 and seeks to develop a national regulatory framework for SAF by exploring potential policies to support the long-term economic operation of SAF facilities in the UAE.

The agreement aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy which is expected to significantly contribute to promoting low-carbon hydrogen as a future energy source, constituting a significant milestone towards ensuring economic growth, sustainability, and energy security and a strategic step towards a sustainable future.

The Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy complements the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy, which seeks to establish the UAE as a leading global producer of low carbon hydrogen by 2031.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has been a key enabler of the UAE’s vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.