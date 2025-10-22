Arab Finance: Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Waleid Gamal El-Dien met with representatives from Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Zensho Holding Corporation, and Tokyo government officials during his visit to Japan, as per a statement.

His roadshow in Japan aims at enhancing cooperation in green manufacturing and supply chain development. The visit comes in line with SCZONE's plan to attract new investments in the fields of industry, green energy, and logistics.

In his meeting with the Techno Park Division team of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, discussions covered developing industrial zones and logistics services, including the company’s proposal to establish a Japanese industrial zone under the industrial developer system.

The talks also explored collaboration in green manufacturing, advanced technologies, and smart zone management.

The meeting built on ongoing cooperation between SCZONE and Toyota Tsusho at the soon-to-open roll-on/roll-off (RORO) terminal in East Port Said Port.

Gamal El-Din also met with senior executives from Zensho Holding Corporation, a major Japanese firm in food manufacturing, supply chain, and restaurant operations.

The discussions focused on establishing joint industrial projects in food processing, packaging, and storage within SCZONE’s industrial areas.

These projects aim to localize food supply chains and expand exports to regional and global markets.

Gamal El-Dien also participated in the Hydrogen Energy Conference for Action (HENCA 2025), one of Japan’s key international events focused on hydrogen energy policies and projects, and met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at its opening session

During his address, he outlined SCZONE’s strategy to localize green fuel industries, pointing to the zone’s strategic location and integrated infrastructure that position it as a regional hub for green fuel production and export.