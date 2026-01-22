Project would support Uzbekistan’s clean energy ambitions and add to Masdar’s portfolio of 2GW renewable energy projects in the country, with investments exceeding US$2 billion

Announcement follows Masdar’s launch last year of world’s first gigascale solar and battery storage project in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a collaboration agreement with Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC) and the Republic of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy relating to the development of a gigascale round-the-clock clean energy project in the Central Asian nation. The collaboration brings together Masdar’s clean energy leadership with EUDC’s utility-scale development platform, supporting Uzbekistan’s clean energy ambitions through strong cross-border partnerships.

Documents relating to the agreement were exchanged today at a ceremony during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, witnessed by HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, United Arab Emirates, HE Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister, Republic of Uzbekistan, HE Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. Jahongir Obidjonov, Chairman of JSC Uzenergosotish, Abdulaziz Alobaidli, then Chief Operating Officer of Masdar, and Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), parent company of EUDC, and Chairman of EUDC, conducted the exchange.

The proposed project will deliver up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power, with JSC Uzenergosotish, Uzbekistan’s state-owned joint-stock company, acting as offtaker. Today’s announcement comes one year after Masdar launched the world’s first gigascale solar and battery storage project at ADSW 2025.

HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, United Arab Emirates, said: “This collaboration underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing the global energy transition through strategic partnerships and innovative, large-scale solutions. Projects of this scale show how clean energy can deliver reliable, round-the-clock power while supporting economic growth and energy security. We value our strong partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan and look forward to expanding cooperation in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure. We are proud of Masdar’s leadership in delivering pioneering projects that set global benchmarks and translate national vision into impactful, real-world solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a trusted partner in building resilient and sustainable energy systems worldwide.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “With our groundbreaking round-the-clock projects, Masdar is overcoming the challenge of intermittency and reimagining the potential of renewable energy for the information age. By leveraging our 20 years of experience in renewables and our expertise in battery storage, we can provide reliable, sustainable power at scale, meeting the needs of our customers today and their goals tomorrow. We look forward to working with our partners to bring this project to fruition, and to continuing our collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to help the nation achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.”

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE and Chairman of EUDC, said: “This collaboration reflects EUDC’s commitment to partnering on utility-scale clean energy solutions that can deliver dependable, round-the-clock power. Together with Masdar and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy, we will explore a gigascale project that supports Uzbekistan’s clean energy ambitions and demonstrates how strong partnerships can help scale reliable renewables.”

The project will add to Masdar’s portfolio of renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan of around 2GW of clean energy capacity, with investments exceeding US$2 billion. Most recently in November 2025, Masdar signed a Battery Storage Services Agreement with JSC Uzenergosotish to develop the nation’s largest standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with a capacity of 300MW / 600MWh in the Navoi Region of Uzbekistan.

Masdar has already committed to building a gigascale solar and battery project in the UAE. Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) are developing a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS), the largest and most technologically advanced system of its kind in the world, in Abu Dhabi.

Masdar also signed a collaboration agreement with Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, in May 2025 to explore the development of a ‘24/7’ renewable energy project that will provide up to 500 megawatts (MW) of baseload power.

These round-the-clock projects are a game-changer for renewable energy, overcoming intermittency to produce gigascale baseload power at globally competitive tariffs, and providing a blueprint that can be replicated internationally to meet the growing demand for reliable, clean power.

The CIS region is a strategic market for Masdar as it targets a global portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030. Beyond its footprint in Uzbekistan, the company has an active presence across Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere.

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.



With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.



Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) is a federal utility company fully owned by the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), responsible for delivering essential electricity and desalinated water services across the Northern Emirates. EtihadWE enables sustainable economic and community growth through reliable infrastructure, smart technologies, and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. The company serves approximately 2 million people through more than half a million active accounts, operating a power and water network spanning over 23,000 kilometres and managing water storage capacity of around 600 million gallons. Beyond its regulated utility mandate, EtihadWE actively participates in public-private partnership (PPP) tenders, bringing utility-scale development capability and long-term operational expertise.



For more information, please visit: https://etihadwe.ae/