Together with Swaidan Trading Company (STC), Masafi, the leading bottled water and beverage provider in the Emirates, delivers more products per truckload to ensure that the approximately 10 million residents[i] in the country are kept hydrated throughout the year.

DUBAI, UAE – Leveraging high quality Goodyear tires, Masafi, the leading provider of bottled water and beverages in the UAE, has increased its last-mile delivery efficiency in an effective manner across the country.

The Goodyear tires that are fitted onto Masafi's fleet of light trucks boast a higher load index, and has the ability to withstand 100kg more load per tire when compared to competitor premium tire brands. At six wheels per truck, the Goodyear tires will enable each truck to carry more than a half ton more quality products in every delivery.

In addition to the tires, Goodyear, and its local distributor, Swaidan Trading Company (STC), is value-adding to Masafi's operations by leveraging the tire manufacturer’s advanced Tire Optix inspection solution. This cutting-edge digital technology is deployed daily by a dedicated STC technician to check the tires of Masafi trucks. This provides Masafi with up-to-date data on tire conditions through a digital fleet condition dashboard. With this vital information, Masafi is empowered to make informed decisions and optimize its fleet's performance while acquiring the ability to deliver more products per truckload. By reducing the risk of tire incidents during deliveries to a minimum, the tag team of Goodyear digital technology and the STC tire technician ensure that, as a customer, Masafi acquires a peace of mind with the seamless delivery experience, from dispatch to point-of-sale.

Saood Al Ghurair, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masafi stated, "This partnership with Goodyear and STC are key in enhancing our operational efficiency in an effective manner. Coupled with the ability to have up-to-date data into the condition of our fleet tires, we have gained a competitive edge in optimizing our delivery process. This ensures that we are able to deliver the quality products our customers expect on time, every time."

Saban Gungor, General Manager for Goodyear’s Middle East & Africa operations said, "Goodyear has a proud 125-year legacy of delivering high-quality tire solutions to our customers. We are proud to be partnering with a pioneering industry leader, like Masafi, to fulfill their mission of keeping UAE residents hydrated. Our digital tire solutions are ready to enable our customers to transform their enterprise journeys with confidence."

Shameem MP, General Manager of Swaidan Trading – Allied Product Division said, "By combining our local automotive expertise and Goodyear's leading global solutions, we are honored to play a part in enabling Masafi's growing success in the UAE.”

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Masafi:

Masafi was established in 1977 and has retained its market leadership for over three decades by providing world-class products which are renowned for their pure natural freshness.

Being a leading brand that delivers to consumer needs, Masafi’s wide product portfolio includes premium drinking water, juice, tissues, and hygiene kits. Since its inception, Masafi has always cared for the environment and is ready to go the extra mile towards a better tomorrow for the people and society.

Masafi is a source of wellness – from the purest drinking water to the freshest juices, hygiene kits and lots more! Masafi is here to improve consumers everyday life. For more information about Masafi and its products, go to www.masafi.com .

About Swaidan Trading

Swaidan Trading Company LLC is the largest trading arm of the UAE’s reputed family business conglomerate, Al Naboodah Group. Founded in 1958 by two brothers, the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group is among the most well-respected family company names in the UAE. Employing around 10,000 people of almost 50 different nationalities, the Al Naboodah Group’s core business focus covers civil engineering, building and MEP, in addition to representing a diverse portfolio of global brands in the automotive, transportation, travel, electrical, logistics, agriculture, smart cities, real estate and renewable energy sectors.

Al Naboodah is a trusted brand renowned for the delivery of world-class projects and services and for exceeding the quality demanded by its clients. For more information about Al Naboodah Group, please go to www.alnaboodah.com

Goodyear Contact:

Samantha Koo

Samantha.koo@goodyear.com

Masafi Contact:

Youssef Mahmoud

Youssef.mahmoud@masafi.com

[i] https://www.globalmediainsight.com/blog/uae-population-statistics/