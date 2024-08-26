Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - MAS Clinic, a leading dental care provider in the UAE renowned for providing best dentofacial services with cutting-edge innovation and advanced techniques, announces its pioneering approach in the field of dentistry by incorporating AI technology for radiographical assessment and communication tools.

MAS Clinic is the first clinic in the UAE to utilize AI second opinion services from Pearl, provider of AI solutions in the dental industry. This progressive move underscores MAS Clinic’s commitment, to advancing care improving diagnostic precision, enhancing patient interactions, and boosting overall oral health results.

MAS Clinic’s integration of AI technology in services marks a major advancement in the field. The second opinion tool powered by AI offers dentists a system that can accurately pinpoint difficult findings in 2D radiographs. This cutting-edge technology improves the detection of concealed cavities and other possible concerns enabling intervention to avoid complications and promote superior long term oral health outcomes for patients.

The implementation of AI at MAS Clinic represents a step forward in dental care offering improved diagnostic precision by minimizing mistakes and pinpointing subtle shades, with tenfold the accuracy of human vision. Moreover, this AI system streamlines the analysis of X rays promptly producing detailed and user-friendly reports. By providing patients with visual aids and precise numerical information, this technology significantly boosts their capacity to make well informed choices regarding their dental wellbeing.

MAS Clinic acknowledges the significant impact AI can have on healthcare. Although AI is not meant to supplant human intelligence, it functions as a valuable assistant improving the precision and effectiveness of dental assessments. The swift advancement of AI in the field may lead to varying levels of acceptance but MAS Clinic is dedicated to leading the way in embracing this evolution.

“Being an adopter of AI is essential to showcase our clinic’s dedication to delivering outstanding care to our patients”, said Dr. Khalil Karam, MAS Center Manager. “At MAS Clinic, we take pride in partnering with leading experts in the AI sector to introduce advancements to the dental field”.

The healthcare sector is moving towards using metrics and data visualization to make decisions, which not only makes information clearer but also helps improve patient health outcomes. As AI technology advances, its role in improving communication including interactions will be crucial for better health management and overall wellbeing especially for individuals with impairments.

