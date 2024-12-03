MADINAH – Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) to open three hotels within the Holy City of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The anticipated openings will be part of the KEC master-development and feature over 1,200 rooms across three of the company’s brands – Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Residence Inn by Marriott.

“Under the leadership and guidance of His Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan, we remain committed to advancing the hospitality sector in Madinah by bringing the highest standards of accommodation, innovation and guest experiences to the Holy City,” said Amin Shaker, Chairman of KEC. “We are delighted to collaborate with Marriott International to set new hospitality benchmarks in Madinah and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented, “We continue to see growth opportunities across the Holy Cities where there remains a strong demand for high-quality hotel accommodation. Knowledge Economic City is a pivotal project that will further help diversify Madinah’s economy and create a destination that provides a variety of experiences for travellers and celebrates the cultural and religious identity of the Holy City. We look forward to working with KEC to enhance the hospitality landscape in Madinah and support the ongoing transformation of the country’s tourism sector.”

The planned properties include Courtyard by Marriott Knowledge Economic City, which is expected to comprise 456 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, two dining outlets, multiple meeting facilities, a fitness centre and public spaces for guests to connect and relax. Four Points by Sheraton Knowledge Economic City is anticipated to feature genuine service in a casual environment along with 558 modern guestrooms, multiple dining outlets, meeting rooms and a fitness centre. Plans for Residence Inn by Marriott Knowledge Economic City include a modern residential experience with 250 studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, all equipped with a full kitchen and large bathrooms. The property will also include a 24/7 grab-and-go market and fitness centre.

The projects will be located within KEC’s Islamic World District which will feature a museum, cultural centre and plaza showcasing the diverse Islamic cultures from around the world. Spread across 6.8 million square meters, KEC is developing a world-class destination featuring hospitality, residential, retail and commercial components along with sports and recreational facilities and high-quality education and healthcare services. The key pillars of the project include technology, knowledge, and sustainability. The development will also be connected to the Haramain Train Station which links Madinah with Jeddah and Makkah via a high-speed railway.

Mohammad Al Mubarak, Chief Executive Officer of KEC, added, “Knowledge Economic City is committed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle and hospitality experience for residents and visitors alike, and this milestone agreement is a testament to the high standards of excellence we plan to bring to the master-development and Madinah as a destination. Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Residence Inn by Marriott each offer a unique travel experience, and we are excited to add these brands to our portfolio. These hotels will play an important role in the accommodating the influx of travellers into the Holy City.”

Madinah remains a key focal point for cultural, religious, and economic development in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework aims to improve infrastructure, expand hospitality services, and create new cultural and recreational attractions in the city.

The expected openings in Madinah are also a part of Marriott International’s commitment to the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia where the company’s current portfolio encompasses over 40 properties and more than 10,000 rooms across 13 of its brands.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About Knowledge Economic City

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is one of the economic cities launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bolster the national economy by providing exceptional investment opportunities. It aims to stimulate the creation of innovative commercial areas and contribute to positioning the Kingdom among the world's leading economies. KEC is listed as a publicly traded company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Strategically located within the urban boundaries of Madinah, KEC is only 5 kilometers from the Prophet's Mosque and is well-connected through key transportation networks, including King Abdulaziz Road, the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station, and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. The city is designed as a smart urban development that emphasizes sustainability, featuring green spaces, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and advanced educational and healthcare facilities.

KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development. The city offers an integrated urban lifestyle, blending quality living with lucrative investment opportunities. Its offerings include diverse residential, commercial, healthcare, and educational developments that cater to the needs of the community and reflect the Kingdom's rapid economic growth.

With a vision to become Madinah's gateway to the future, Knowledge Economic City is committed to delivering a unique lifestyle experience for its residents and visitors, achieving sustainable returns for its shareholders, and leveraging advanced technologies and eco-friendly practices in all aspects of development and operations.

About Islamic World District (IWD)

The Islamic World District (IWD) is a landmark project strategically located in the southeastern part of Knowledge Economic City, adjacent to the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station in Madinah. Spanning an area of 1 million square meters, the project is designed to align with two key programs of Saudi Vision 2030: the Pilgrim Experience Program and the Quality of Life Program.

The IWD aims to support the Pilgrim Experience Program by enhancing the experience of pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and tourists through high-quality hospitality and services, ease of access to the holy sites, and enriching their religious and cultural journey. Additionally, it supports the Quality of Life Program by offering vibrant urban centers, family entertainment facilities, live performances, theaters, exhibitions, and festivals.

The project’s primary objectives include the development of permanent residential accommodations, hospitality facilities, and comprehensive support services such as a visitor reception center, cultural and social squares, diverse retail outlets, clinics, pedestrian pathways, green spaces, event areas, and an interactive Seerah Museum. The district’s architectural design draws inspiration from Islamic heritage, replicating styles from various Islamic countries to create a unique cultural and aesthetic experience.

Upon completion, IWD will feature approximately 18,000 hotel rooms, addressing the shortage of accommodation in Madinah and meeting the strategic goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program. The project will also cater to the Kingdom's ambitious target of increasing the number of pilgrims, Umrah visitors, and tourists to 30 million annually. Connected by environmentally friendly transportation options, IWD is poised to become a vital hub that integrates religious, cultural, and recreational experiences in Madinah.