DUBAI – Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Al Ali Property Investments (API) to bring Moxy Hotel’s stylish and playful hospitality experience to Dubai’s Al Barsha neighbourhood. A conversion of an existing property, the hotel will undergo a brand positioning process and refurbishment before opening as Moxy Hotel in the summer of 2025. Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is anticipated to mark the debut of Moxy in the UAE and will feature the brand’s industrial design, buzzing social spaces and bold programming.

“The Moxy Al Barsha Dubai will serve as a playful lifestyle hotel bringing a spirited experience to the Dubai’s vibrant hospitality landscape”, said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “Dubai remains an important growth market for the company and we continue to see a strong demand for hospitality experiences in the market that are as stylish as they are affordable. This milestone signing also highlights the increased opportunities for conversions across the region, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with the API with this project.”

Moxy Hotels has been boldly breaking the rules of a conventional hotel stay since its inception a decade ago. Today the brand has established itself as a leader in the upper midscale lifestyle segment across the globe with over 135 properties in operation across more than 25 countries.

The Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is expected to offer stylish and smart guestrooms that have been designed for today’s young-at-heart travellers. The hotel is anticipated to feature buzzing public spaces, bold programming with local flavor, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play.

“Moxy Hotels is an ideal fit for one of Dubai’s most dynamic areas with its energetic and stylish hospitality experience,” commented Jassim Al Ali, Managing Director, Al Ali Property Investments. “The signing of Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is a great addition to our existing portfolio of properties, and we look forward expanding our collaboration with Marriott International to open the hotel next year.”

Moxy Al Barsha Dubai will be situated within the popular residential and commercial neighbourhood of Al Barsha. The location will provide easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and the metro station, and will be in close proximity to the Mall of the Emirates, public beaches and prominent business districts such as Dubai Media City and Internet City.

Moxy Al Barsha Dubai marks the third collaboration between Marriott International and API, following the signings of a Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Hotel Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With over 135 properties open in over 25 countries and territories, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on TikTok and Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.