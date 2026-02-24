Amman: Markazia Lexus has launched its Ramadan campaign across a wide range of models, including the Lexus ES 300h and Lexus LS 500h sedans; the Lexus NX 350h, Lexus RX hybrid and Lexus LX 700h SUVs; and the Lexus LC 500 luxury sports coupe. Presenting a lineup suited to varied lifestyles and everyday needs, the campaign features direct internal financing via Markazia Lexus, with no bank involvement and zero interest, structured through four equal car instalments over three years.

Much of the confidence associated with Lexus ownership comes from how the vehicles themselves are conceived. Built on Takumi craftsmanship and human-centered design, Lexus models combine refined performance, advanced safety systems and intuitive technology across a diverse luxury range. The result is a driving experience shaped equally by how it feels as by how it performs – confident, composed and rewarding – inviting owners to ‘Experience Amazing’ as part of everyday life. This consistency has earned Lexus global recognition for dependability, including ranking first in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study for the third consecutive year in 2025. For owners, this also translates into vehicles renowned for their highest trade-in and resale value, well beyond the initial purchase.

Through thoughtful actions and attention to detail, Markazia Lexus delivers after-sales services that anticipate customer needs and simplify car ownership – a deliberate approach reflecting the calm and care of the holy month, while staying grounded in Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy defining ultimate Lexus hospitality.

This approach is most clear in Markazia Lexus’ exclusive Lexus Concierge. The service spans four years of door-to-door servicing, assistance with annual licensing and registration and vehicle pick-up and drop-off for regular maintenance conducted by expert Lexus technicians. With five state-of-the-art service centers across Jordan - including the largest in Bayader and others in Marka, Mafraq, Aqaba and Irbid - Lexus-quality care is always close at hand. The experience is further enriched by a curated selection of brand moments reserved solely for Lexus owners, from priority test drives to fine dining and VIP event access.

For added peace of mind, Markazia Lexus extends comprehensive warranty coverage, keeping vehicles in prime condition with a four-year or 100,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), alongside a seven-year or 150,000 km hybrid battery warranty (whichever comes first). Exceptional after-sales services, paired with genuine spare parts, ensure vehicles are maintained to the highest standards, preserving performance, safety and long-term value over time.

The Lexus range available in Jordan can be explored at the Markazia Lexus showroom on Mecca Street, with personal consultations and test drives open to those wishing to learn more about the brand’s Japanese craftsmanship, performance and innovation firsthand.

About Markazia:

Markazia is the sole distributor of Lexus; Toyota; Hino trucks; Yamaha motorcycles and scooters; Budget Car Rental; and Autel electric vehicle chargers in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after-sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia strives to provide services worthy of the Lexus name; a name that is synonymous with the luxury lifestyle, while ensuring that each and every client only ever ‘experiences amazing’. As a luxury brand with a passion for daring design, innovative technology and show-stopping performance, Lexus has proven itself to be of superior quality in everything from vehicles and services to production systems, with each one of its wide spectrum of vehicles, a leader in its class.

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Markazia.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: media@bidayamarcom.com