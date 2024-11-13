Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” participated in Aljarida MoneyTech 2024, which took place on November 10 at the Grand Hayat Hotel. This annual flagship event gathered industry pioneers, innovative thinkers, decision makers, and key stakeholders to explore and shape the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology in the region. Markaz’s participation as a sponsor and a speaker in one of the key panel discussions for the third year highlights its ongoing keenness to driving innovation and collaboration within the fintech sector. The event provided a unique platform for exchanging insights, exploring emerging trends, and showcasing transformative solutions that are reshaping financial services.

Ms. Rasha Othman, Executive Vice President of Investment Banking (Capital Markets and Fixed Income) at Markaz, participated in a panel discussion titled “The Road to Public and Private Markets for Homegrown Businesses,” alongside a group of experts in the sector. The discussion offered valuable insights into how homegrown businesses can successfully get financing in both public and private markets through IPOs and other financial tools including bonds. Panelists examined the role of investment bankers in facilitating these transitions.

Reflecting on the discussion, Ms. Othman remarked: “Providing financing to companies starts with understanding the purpose of financing, whether it's for expansion purposes, executing a project, or to address financial challenges, and then conduct a financial and operational due diligence to enable us structure a financing mechanism that not only achieve the financing objectives of the business but also achieve optimal capital structure and financial stability.”

The session also touched on Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Ms. Othman indicated that initial public offerings and listings of Companies on stock markets are efficient routes to secure financing as it provides them with wider access to capital. IPOs address other issues such as succession or family businesses and it is a rout for Governments seeking to privatize their companies to diversify their economies and increase efficiencies.

She emphasized that investors tend to favor subscribing to IPOs of companies that are "listing-ready," possessing a robust set of attributes that bolster their appeal. These include a solid financial track record, a seasoned and capable management team, and the implementation of comprehensive governance policies—all of which are critical in enhancing investor confidence and mitigating perceived risks. Ms. Othman further highlighted that Markaz collaborates closely with its corporate clients, guiding them through the rigorous process of IPO readiness to maximize the likelihood of a successful listing and to ensure the offering’s long-term performance in the market.

In addition to the engaging panel discussions, Aljarida MoneyTech 2024 featured keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and dynamic networking sessions designed to foster collaboration among leaders in the fintech space. Participants gained deeper insights into the trends shaping the future of finance and technology across the region.

Markaz’s involvement aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on building human capacity, advancing sustainable development, and promoting good governance within the business community. By supporting initiatives such as the MoneyTech Summit, Markaz continues to drive economic growth, knowledge enrichment, and innovation within the financial sector, while participating in key discussions to enrich the sector.

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.39 billion (USD 4.56 billion) as of 30 September 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

